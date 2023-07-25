Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Louise Quinn is in a race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's second World Cup match with Canada

2023 Women's World Cup: Canada v Republic of Ireland Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium Date: Wednesday, 26 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds; live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw says she is "a bit concerned" about the fitness of Louise Quinn before Wednesday's World Cup game with Canada.

Quinn, 33, lightly trained on Monday and will be assessed ahead after sustaining a foot injury in Ireland's Group B opener with Australia.

The Irish need a draw or win against the Olympic champions or they will be knocked out of their first World Cup.

"We are a bit concerned but I think she can play," Pauw said of Quinn.

Pauw added that Quinn will take part in the team's final training on Wednesday before making a decision on her availability. Wing-back Heather Payne also trained separately in Tuesday's session with strapping on her leg.

After narrowly losing to Australia in Sydney, the Republic now must avoid defeat to avoid elimination after just two games.

A victory over Canada would leave their fate in their own hands, while a draw would keep their hopes alive but they would be dependent on other results.

"Canada are a very, very experienced team," Pauw added.

"They know how to have patience in getting their results.

"They often get their results in the latter stages, and that shows that they have the trust to keep going with their game plan.

"They have a few exceptional players. [Jessie] Fleming will play tomorrow, [Christine] Sinclair is a huge threat and they have a few more who are very experienced.

"We are aware of their threats and we want to do something against it."

'We have got to respect Ireland'

Olympic champions Canada were held to a surprise draw by Nigeria in their opener and are also under pressure to get a result against the Irish underdogs.

Key Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is available for selection after missing the opening match with a calf injury.

"They will want the three points too," said Canadian manager Bev Priestman.

"Obviously, what they have done has got them to this point. I think she [Vera Pauw] has done an incredible job and if I was her I'm not sure I would change a thing.

"Only if the game opens up I'll expect it to look different then, but I can't see her changing too much.

"We have got to respect Ireland and, at the end of the day, we have seen top 10 teams, teams who have won a World Cup, only beat them 1-0.

"By no means are we going into this game thinking it is going to be an easy game.

"I've seen their passion and spirit, but we know exactly what we need to do and I'm hoping our quality and experience can help us do that. I know they aren't going to give us three points very easily."

After a strong end to the Republic's opener in Sydney, where Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly all had chances to equalise, striker Kyra Carusa adds that the team want to take momentum into the second match.

"Those last minutes of the Australia game, it did light a fire under us," she said.

"It showed the 90 minute-plus team we have in us and the dangers we have in us.

"That is something that we take away and we want to continue that into this game.

"We have to remember that we are reliable and we have that endurance and that longevity to make sure we can come up with a result.

"That was definitely a positive leaving the Australia game."