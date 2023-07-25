Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
CanadaCanada13:00IrelandRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium

Women's World Cup: Republic boss Vera Pauw 'a bit concerned' over Louise Quinn's foot for Canada

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI at Perth Rectangular Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn
Louise Quinn is in a race to be fit for the Republic of Ireland's second World Cup match with Canada
2023 Women's World Cup: Canada v Republic of Ireland
Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium Date: Wednesday, 26 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds; live text and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw says she is "a bit concerned" about the fitness of Louise Quinn before Wednesday's World Cup game with Canada.

Quinn, 33, lightly trained on Monday and will be assessed ahead after sustaining a foot injury in Ireland's Group B opener with Australia.

The Irish need a draw or win against the Olympic champions or they will be knocked out of their first World Cup.

"We are a bit concerned but I think she can play," Pauw said of Quinn.

Pauw added that Quinn will take part in the team's final training on Wednesday before making a decision on her availability. Wing-back Heather Payne also trained separately in Tuesday's session with strapping on her leg.

After narrowly losing to Australia in Sydney, the Republic now must avoid defeat to avoid elimination after just two games.

A victory over Canada would leave their fate in their own hands, while a draw would keep their hopes alive but they would be dependent on other results.

"Canada are a very, very experienced team," Pauw added.

"They know how to have patience in getting their results.

"They often get their results in the latter stages, and that shows that they have the trust to keep going with their game plan.

"They have a few exceptional players. [Jessie] Fleming will play tomorrow, [Christine] Sinclair is a huge threat and they have a few more who are very experienced.

"We are aware of their threats and we want to do something against it."

'We have got to respect Ireland'

Olympic champions Canada were held to a surprise draw by Nigeria in their opener and are also under pressure to get a result against the Irish underdogs.

Key Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is available for selection after missing the opening match with a calf injury.

"They will want the three points too," said Canadian manager Bev Priestman.

"Obviously, what they have done has got them to this point. I think she [Vera Pauw] has done an incredible job and if I was her I'm not sure I would change a thing.

"Only if the game opens up I'll expect it to look different then, but I can't see her changing too much.

"We have got to respect Ireland and, at the end of the day, we have seen top 10 teams, teams who have won a World Cup, only beat them 1-0.

"By no means are we going into this game thinking it is going to be an easy game.

"I've seen their passion and spirit, but we know exactly what we need to do and I'm hoping our quality and experience can help us do that. I know they aren't going to give us three points very easily."

After a strong end to the Republic's opener in Sydney, where Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly all had chances to equalise, striker Kyra Carusa adds that the team want to take momentum into the second match.

"Those last minutes of the Australia game, it did light a fire under us," she said.

"It showed the 90 minute-plus team we have in us and the dangers we have in us.

"That is something that we take away and we want to continue that into this game.

"We have to remember that we are reliable and we have that endurance and that longevity to make sure we can come up with a result.

"That was definitely a positive leaving the Australia game."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories