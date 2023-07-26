Athenea del Castillo went off injured after Spain had used all subs.
Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice as Spain underlined their credentials as potential Fifa Women's World Cup winners by thrashing Zambia to progress to the last 16 with a game to spare.
The Spanish opened their Group C campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica last week, having a total of 46 shots on goal.
They picked up where they left off against Zambia, racing into a ninth-minute lead when Teresa Abelleira drove in a stunning strike from distance.
Hermoso doubled the lead just four minutes later, heading home a cross on her 100th appearance for her country.
Redondo then rounded the goalkeeper in the second half before Hermoso scored her 50th international goal late on after a lengthy video assistant referee check.
Hermoso almost had a hat-trick soon after but her shot was pushed on to the crossbar, but Spain got their fifth when Redondo drove home in the final few minutes.
The victory also ensured Japan - who beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier on Thursday - also progress and the two sides will meet in a battle for first place on Monday, 31 July (08:00 BST).
Putellas returns as Spain send out warning
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was named on the bench in Spain's opener against Costa Rica after working her way back to full fitness following a long-term injury, but she was handed a start against Women's World Cup debutants Zambia.
The Barcelona midfielder showed no signs of rustiness as she was heavily involved in the action from the outset, and it was her cross that produced Spain's second as she picked out Hermoso at the far post.
The two early goals hinted at a big win for Spain but Zambia - who would be eliminated with a defeat - did well to hold their opponents at bay until 20 minutes before the end.
By then, Zambia's tiredness and Spain's quality told as they added three further strikes to fairly reflect their overall dominance.
They also secured a second clean sheet of the tournament and a 13th win from the 15 games they have played since they were beaten by England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals, with this latest victory sure to make their rivals sit up and notice.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2BatlleSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 4Paredes
- 5Andrés
- 19Carmona
- 6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 61'minutes
- 3Abelleira
- 11PutellasSubstituted forRedondoat 45'minutes
- 18ParallueloSubstituted forNavarroat 45'minutes
- 10Hermoso
- 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted fordel Castilloat 83'minutesSubstituted forat 0'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Guerrero
- 9González
- 12Hernández
- 13Salón
- 14Codina
- 15Navarro
- 16Pérez
- 17Redondo
- 20Gálvez
- 21Zornoza
- 22del Castillo
- 23Coll Lluch
Zambia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Sakala
- 8Belemu
- 15Musesa
- 3MweembaSubstituted forPhiriat 76'minutes
- 13TemboBooked at 90mins
- 14Lungu
- 4BandaSubstituted forWilombeat 37'minutes
- 19MapepaSubstituted forChitunduat 37'minutes
- 12KatongoSubstituted forLubandjiat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 17Kundananji
- 11Banda
Substitutes
- 2Soko
- 5Mulenga
- 6Wilombe
- 7Lubandji
- 9Mubanga
- 10Selemani
- 16Lungu
- 20Chanda
- 21Chitundu
- 22Banda
- 23Phiri
- Referee:
- Hyeon-Jeong Oh
- Attendance:
- 20,983
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Match ends, Spain 5, Zambia 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 5, Zambia 0.
Booking
Martha Tembo (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Eunice Sakala.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alba Redondo (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Irene Guerrero with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, Zambia. Agness Musesa tries a through ball, but Barbra Banda is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Athenea del Castillo (Spain).
Post update
Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Avell Chitundu (Zambia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Margaret Belemu following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Eva Navarro (Spain).
Post update
Martha Tembo (Zambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Teresa Abelleira (Spain).
Booking
Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Irene Paredes (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia).
The Japan game could be an excellent test for both teams, with both sides eyeing an 'easy' route through to the last eight
You gave Spain run for there money and I thought at half time you could have got a draw
Next World Cup you will be back stronger
Missed it because I was washing my hair 😳