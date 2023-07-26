Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
SpainSpain5ZambiaZambia0

Spain 5-0 Zambia: Big win sends Spain into last 16

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice as Spain underlined their credentials as potential Fifa Women's World Cup winners by thrashing Zambia to progress to the last 16 with a game to spare.

The Spanish opened their Group C campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica last week, having a total of 46 shots on goal.

They picked up where they left off against Zambia, racing into a ninth-minute lead when Teresa Abelleira drove in a stunning strike from distance.

Hermoso doubled the lead just four minutes later, heading home a cross on her 100th appearance for her country.

Redondo then rounded the goalkeeper in the second half before Hermoso scored her 50th international goal late on after a lengthy video assistant referee check.

Hermoso almost had a hat-trick soon after but her shot was pushed on to the crossbar, but Spain got their fifth when Redondo drove home in the final few minutes.

The victory also ensured Japan - who beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier on Thursday - also progress and the two sides will meet in a battle for first place on Monday, 31 July (08:00 BST).

Putellas returns as Spain send out warning

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was named on the bench in Spain's opener against Costa Rica after working her way back to full fitness following a long-term injury, but she was handed a start against Women's World Cup debutants Zambia.

The Barcelona midfielder showed no signs of rustiness as she was heavily involved in the action from the outset, and it was her cross that produced Spain's second as she picked out Hermoso at the far post.

The two early goals hinted at a big win for Spain but Zambia - who would be eliminated with a defeat - did well to hold their opponents at bay until 20 minutes before the end.

By then, Zambia's tiredness and Spain's quality told as they added three further strikes to fairly reflect their overall dominance.

They also secured a second clean sheet of the tournament and a 13th win from the 15 games they have played since they were beaten by England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals, with this latest victory sure to make their rivals sit up and notice.

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2BatlleSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
  • 4Paredes
  • 5Andrés
  • 19Carmona
  • 6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 61'minutes
  • 3Abelleira
  • 11PutellasSubstituted forRedondoat 45'minutes
  • 18ParallueloSubstituted forNavarroat 45'minutes
  • 10Hermoso
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted fordel Castilloat 83'minutesSubstituted forat 0'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Guerrero
  • 9González
  • 12Hernández
  • 13Salón
  • 14Codina
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 17Redondo
  • 20Gálvez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo
  • 23Coll Lluch

Zambia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Sakala
  • 8Belemu
  • 15Musesa
  • 3MweembaSubstituted forPhiriat 76'minutes
  • 13TemboBooked at 90mins
  • 14Lungu
  • 4BandaSubstituted forWilombeat 37'minutes
  • 19MapepaSubstituted forChitunduat 37'minutes
  • 12KatongoSubstituted forLubandjiat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 17Kundananji
  • 11Banda

Substitutes

  • 2Soko
  • 5Mulenga
  • 6Wilombe
  • 7Lubandji
  • 9Mubanga
  • 10Selemani
  • 16Lungu
  • 20Chanda
  • 21Chitundu
  • 22Banda
  • 23Phiri
Referee:
Hyeon-Jeong Oh
Attendance:
20,983

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamZambia
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Athenea del Castillo went off injured after Spain had used all subs.

  2. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 5, Zambia 0.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Spain 5, Zambia 0.

  4. Booking

    Martha Tembo (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Eunice Sakala.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alba Redondo (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Irene Guerrero with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Racheal Kundananji (Zambia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Zambia. Agness Musesa tries a through ball, but Barbra Banda is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Athenea del Castillo (Spain).

  11. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Avell Chitundu (Zambia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Margaret Belemu following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Eva Navarro (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Martha Tembo (Zambia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Teresa Abelleira (Spain).

  18. Booking

    Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Irene Paredes (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ochumba Lubandji (Zambia).

  • Comment posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 11:00

    As all my other posts related to the tournament have been removed. I'd just like to say women's football is far superior to men's. They shouldn't be paid the same as men they should be paid double. Hope that's ok

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 10:58

    Regardless of the opposition, this was a fine all-round display from Spain, with plenty of slick and accurate passing at a decent pace

    The Japan game could be an excellent test for both teams, with both sides eyeing an 'easy' route through to the last eight

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 10:57

    Very comfortable for Spain, will they go for the win against Japan to get a second placed team ?. Let’s hope both teams go for it and we get a really good game of football.

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 10:57

    Major gulf in quality between Japan and Spain compared to Zambia and Costa Rica. Spain are a very good side but they can't keep missing as many chances as they do. A more clinical side like the USA or even Sweden will punish them if they do.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 10:56

    Spain simply too good in every facet of the game. The gulf in class was palpable. Zambia simply had no answer to the Spain midfield and service to the forwards. Redondo is a class player and is a lethal finisher. Abelleira scored a cracker of a goal and was worthy of winning the match on its own. Spain have to be considered as one of the favourites as they progress to the business end of the WWC.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 10:54

    Well played Zambia
    You gave Spain run for there money and I thought at half time you could have got a draw
    Next World Cup you will be back stronger

    • Reply posted by You, today at 10:57

      You replied:
      Seriously? They had 25% possession and allowed 22 shots on goal.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 10:53

    68 shots on goal in 2 matches. I'm glad those saying the tournament would only offer one sided poor quality games have been proved embarrassingly wrong.

  • Comment posted by billd, today at 10:52

    Maybe 5-0, but against the poorest of opposition, not a great result for Spain. How is it that , even Spain, manage to misplace so many passes. Some of them are, to be truthful, embarrassing. Not a good advert for women's football.

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 10:48

    Decent team Spain . Germany , USA and Japan showing the way .

  • Comment posted by Wall, today at 10:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by EmergencyExit, today at 10:45

    Was looking forward to watching this game.
    Missed it because I was washing my hair 😳

    • Reply posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 11:01

      sheffieldhammer replied:
      I wish I had hair

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 10:44

    World is a better place when a Redondo is lighting up football.

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 10:41

    Wow shocker imagine playing against the most easiest opponents in the world.

  • Comment posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 10:38

    at wrong place ,sorry

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

