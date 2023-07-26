Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jenni Hermoso and Alba Redondo scored twice as Spain underlined their credentials as potential Fifa Women's World Cup winners by thrashing Zambia to progress to the last 16 with a game to spare.

The Spanish opened their Group C campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica last week, having a total of 46 shots on goal.

They picked up where they left off against Zambia, racing into a ninth-minute lead when Teresa Abelleira drove in a stunning strike from distance.

Hermoso doubled the lead just four minutes later, heading home a cross on her 100th appearance for her country.

Redondo then rounded the goalkeeper in the second half before Hermoso scored her 50th international goal late on after a lengthy video assistant referee check.

Hermoso almost had a hat-trick soon after but her shot was pushed on to the crossbar, but Spain got their fifth when Redondo drove home in the final few minutes.

The victory also ensured Japan - who beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier on Thursday - also progress and the two sides will meet in a battle for first place on Monday, 31 July (08:00 BST).

Putellas returns as Spain send out warning

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was named on the bench in Spain's opener against Costa Rica after working her way back to full fitness following a long-term injury, but she was handed a start against Women's World Cup debutants Zambia.

The Barcelona midfielder showed no signs of rustiness as she was heavily involved in the action from the outset, and it was her cross that produced Spain's second as she picked out Hermoso at the far post.

The two early goals hinted at a big win for Spain but Zambia - who would be eliminated with a defeat - did well to hold their opponents at bay until 20 minutes before the end.

By then, Zambia's tiredness and Spain's quality told as they added three further strikes to fairly reflect their overall dominance.

They also secured a second clean sheet of the tournament and a 13th win from the 15 games they have played since they were beaten by England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals, with this latest victory sure to make their rivals sit up and notice.