Match ends, Japan 2, Costa Rica 0.
Japan are on the verge of qualifying for the Fifa Women's World Cup round of 16 after a routine win over Costa Rica.
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino both scored in the space of three first-half minutes to ease the 2011 champions to three points.
Japan will be the first side to secure their place in knockout stages, if Spain earn at least a point against Zambia later.
Costa Rica will be eliminated from the World Cup if Spain avoid defeat.
Japan get the job done
Since stunning the football world by beating the United States in the 2011 final, Japan have underwhelmed on the global stage.
But following the Tokyo Olympics - where Japan were eliminated in the quarter-finals on home soil - Futoshi Ikeda was appointed manager and has put together a side which has impressed with its attacking, possession-focused football.
Japan will face much tougher tests than Costa Rica and Zambia in their opening game, and they will need to be more clinical than they were at Dunedin Stadium. However, two wins and seven goals cannot be ignored.
This game was settled by the 27th minute - first Naomoto found the far left corner with a low shot from the left of the box, before Fujino shrugged off a tackle on the right wing, cut into the box and beat keeper Daniela Solera at the near post for her first Japan goal.
It was a moment of redemption for Fujino following a bizarre incident on 15 minutes where she prevented team-mate Risa Shimizu scoring with an inadvertent sliding tackle as both went to finish a chance.
Solera shines but Costa Rica outclassed
Costa Rica were outclassed here just as they were in their opening loss to Spain.
Nervous in possession, they were not technically able enough to play out from the back and inaccurate with long balls, constantly ceding possession to their opponents.
Solera - who has now made a tournament-high 19 stops at this World Cup - was once again the only factor between Costa Rica and a truly embarrassing scoreline.
Player of the match
SugitaHina Sugita
Japan
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameSugitaAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number15Player nameFujinoAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number4Player nameKumagaiAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number8Player nameNaomotoAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number11Player nameTanakaAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number2Player nameShimizuAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number7Player nameMiyazawaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number10Player nameNaganoAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player nameHasegawaAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number3Player nameMinamiAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number17Player nameSeikeAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number16Player nameHayashiAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number9Player nameUekiAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number5Player nameMiyakeAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number19Player nameMoriyaAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number1Player nameYamashitaAverage rating
5.50
Costa Rica
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameSoleraAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number15Player nameGranadosAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number2Player nameGuillénAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number9Player nameSalasAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number10Player nameVillalobosAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number7Player nameHerreraAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number12Player nameElizondoAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number11Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number21Player nameScottAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number16Player nameAlvaradoAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number3Player nameCotoAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number4Player nameBenavidesAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number14Player nameChinchillaAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number20Player nameVillalobosAverage rating
4.18
Line-ups
Japan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Yamashita
- 5Miyake
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 2ShimizuSubstituted forMoriyaat 90+1'minutes
- 14Hasegawa
- 16HayashiSubstituted forNaganoat 74'minutes
- 6Sugita
- 15FujinoSubstituted forMiyazawaat 59'minutes
- 8NaomotoSubstituted forSeikeat 74'minutes
- 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Miyazawa
- 9Ueki
- 10Nagano
- 12Takahashi
- 13Endo
- 17Seike
- 18Tanaka
- 19Moriya
- 20Hamano
- 21Hirao
- 22Chiba
- 23Ishikawa
Costa Rica
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 23Solera
- 3Coto
- 20Villalobos
- 4Benavides
- 12Elizondo
- 7Herrera
- 15GranadosSubstituted forRodríguezat 64'minutes
- 16Alvarado
- 2GuillénSubstituted forVillalobosat 45'minutes
- 9SalasSubstituted forScottat 76'minutes
- 14ChinchillaBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Pérez
- 5del Campo
- 6Sánchez
- 8Campos
- 10Villalobos
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Valenciano
- 17Varela
- 18Tapia
- 19Pinell
- 21Scott
- 22Estrada
- Referee:
- Maria Ferrieri Caputi
- Attendance:
- 6,992
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Japan 2, Costa Rica 0.
Post update
Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sheika Scott (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mélissa Herrera with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riko Ueki (Japan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hina Sugita with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Miyabi Moriya replaces Risa Shimizu.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Coto.
Post update
Fuka Nagano (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gloriana Villalobos (Costa Rica).
Booking
Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Yui Hasegawa (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mariana Benavides (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katherine Alvarado with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Kiko Seike (Japan).
Post update
Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moeka Minami (Japan).
Post update
Daniela Solera (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
