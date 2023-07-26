Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
JapanJapan2Costa RicaCosta Rica0

Japan 2-0 Costa Rica: 2011 champions on brink of Women's World Cup last 16 after win

By Emma Smith
BBC Sport in Australia

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app.

Japan are on the verge of qualifying for the Fifa Women's World Cup round of 16 after a routine win over Costa Rica.

Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino both scored in the space of three first-half minutes to ease the 2011 champions to three points.

Japan will be the first side to secure their place in knockout stages, if Spain earn at least a point against Zambia later.

Costa Rica will be eliminated from the World Cup if Spain avoid defeat.

Japan get the job done

Aoba Fujino
Aoba Fujino scored her first senior goal for Japan to put them 2-0 ahead against Costa Rica

Since stunning the football world by beating the United States in the 2011 final, Japan have underwhelmed on the global stage.

But following the Tokyo Olympics - where Japan were eliminated in the quarter-finals on home soil - Futoshi Ikeda was appointed manager and has put together a side which has impressed with its attacking, possession-focused football.

Japan will face much tougher tests than Costa Rica and Zambia in their opening game, and they will need to be more clinical than they were at Dunedin Stadium. However, two wins and seven goals cannot be ignored.

This game was settled by the 27th minute - first Naomoto found the far left corner with a low shot from the left of the box, before Fujino shrugged off a tackle on the right wing, cut into the box and beat keeper Daniela Solera at the near post for her first Japan goal.

It was a moment of redemption for Fujino following a bizarre incident on 15 minutes where she prevented team-mate Risa Shimizu scoring with an inadvertent sliding tackle as both went to finish a chance.

Solera shines but Costa Rica outclassed

Costa Rica were outclassed here just as they were in their opening loss to Spain.

Nervous in possession, they were not technically able enough to play out from the back and inaccurate with long balls, constantly ceding possession to their opponents.

Solera - who has now made a tournament-high 19 stops at this World Cup - was once again the only factor between Costa Rica and a truly embarrassing scoreline.

Player of the match

SugitaHina Sugita

with an average of 8.15

Japan

  1. Squad number6Player nameSugita
    Average rating

    8.15

  2. Squad number15Player nameFujino
    Average rating

    8.13

  3. Squad number4Player nameKumagai
    Average rating

    7.52

  4. Squad number8Player nameNaomoto
    Average rating

    7.45

  5. Squad number11Player nameTanaka
    Average rating

    7.36

  6. Squad number2Player nameShimizu
    Average rating

    7.00

  7. Squad number7Player nameMiyazawa
    Average rating

    7.00

  8. Squad number10Player nameNagano
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number14Player nameHasegawa
    Average rating

    6.67

  10. Squad number3Player nameMinami
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number17Player nameSeike
    Average rating

    6.60

  12. Squad number16Player nameHayashi
    Average rating

    6.50

  13. Squad number9Player nameUeki
    Average rating

    6.22

  14. Squad number5Player nameMiyake
    Average rating

    5.96

  15. Squad number19Player nameMoriya
    Average rating

    5.73

  16. Squad number1Player nameYamashita
    Average rating

    5.50

Costa Rica

  1. Squad number23Player nameSolera
    Average rating

    6.52

  2. Squad number15Player nameGranados
    Average rating

    5.45

  3. Squad number2Player nameGuillén
    Average rating

    5.19

  4. Squad number9Player nameSalas
    Average rating

    5.14

  5. Squad number10Player nameVillalobos
    Average rating

    5.00

  6. Squad number7Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    5.00

  7. Squad number12Player nameElizondo
    Average rating

    4.82

  8. Squad number11Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    4.80

  9. Squad number21Player nameScott
    Average rating

    4.73

  10. Squad number16Player nameAlvarado
    Average rating

    4.67

  11. Squad number3Player nameCoto
    Average rating

    4.56

  12. Squad number4Player nameBenavides
    Average rating

    4.50

  13. Squad number14Player nameChinchilla
    Average rating

    4.40

  14. Squad number20Player nameVillalobos
    Average rating

    4.18

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Yamashita
  • 5Miyake
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2ShimizuSubstituted forMoriyaat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 16HayashiSubstituted forNaganoat 74'minutes
  • 6Sugita
  • 15FujinoSubstituted forMiyazawaat 59'minutes
  • 8NaomotoSubstituted forSeikeat 74'minutes
  • 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Miyazawa
  • 9Ueki
  • 10Nagano
  • 12Takahashi
  • 13Endo
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
  • 23Ishikawa

Costa Rica

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 23Solera
  • 3Coto
  • 20Villalobos
  • 4Benavides
  • 12Elizondo
  • 7Herrera
  • 15GranadosSubstituted forRodríguezat 64'minutes
  • 16Alvarado
  • 2GuillénSubstituted forVillalobosat 45'minutes
  • 9SalasSubstituted forScottat 76'minutes
  • 14ChinchillaBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pérez
  • 5del Campo
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Campos
  • 10Villalobos
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Valenciano
  • 17Varela
  • 18Tapia
  • 19Pinell
  • 21Scott
  • 22Estrada
Referee:
Maria Ferrieri Caputi
Attendance:
6,992

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamCosta Rica
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 2, Costa Rica 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 2, Costa Rica 0.

  3. Post update

    Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sheika Scott (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mélissa Herrera with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riko Ueki (Japan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hinata Miyazawa.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hina Sugita with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Miyabi Moriya replaces Risa Shimizu.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Coto.

  11. Post update

    Fuka Nagano (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gloriana Villalobos (Costa Rica).

  13. Booking

    Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mariana Benavides (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Katherine Alvarado with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kiko Seike (Japan).

  18. Post update

    Rocky Rodríguez (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Moeka Minami (Japan).

  20. Post update

    Daniela Solera (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

