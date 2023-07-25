Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
JapanJapan0Costa RicaCosta Rica0

Japan v Costa Rica

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

Japan

Starting XI

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Yamashita
  • 5Miyake
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 16Hayashi
  • 6Sugita
  • 15Fujino
  • 8Naomoto
  • 11Tanaka

Substitutes

  • 7Miyazawa
  • 9Ueki
  • 10Nagano
  • 12Takahashi
  • 13Endo
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
  • 23Ishikawa

Costa Rica

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 23Solera
  • 3Coto
  • 20Villalobos
  • 4Benavides
  • 12Elizondo
  • 7Herrera
  • 15Granados
  • 16Alvarado
  • 2Guillén
  • 9Salas
  • 14Chinchilla

Substitutes

  • 1Pérez
  • 5del Campo
  • 6Sánchez
  • 8Campos
  • 10Villalobos
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 13Valenciano
  • 17Varela
  • 18Tapia
  • 19Pinell
  • 21Scott
  • 22Estrada
Referee:
Maria Ferrieri Caputi

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamCosta Rica
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Coto.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Honoka Hayashi (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Saki Kumagai (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Fabiola Villalobos.

  11. Post update

    Shiori Miyake (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.

  16. Post update

    Hina Sugita (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mina Tanaka (Japan).

  19. Post update

    María Coto (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Mina Tanaka (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan21105054
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica201103-31
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

