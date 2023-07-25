Japan v Costa Rica

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
|Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
|Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
|Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news
Line-ups
Japan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Yamashita
- 5Miyake
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 2Shimizu
- 14Hasegawa
- 16Hayashi
- 6Sugita
- 15Fujino
- 8Naomoto
- 11Tanaka
Substitutes
- 7Miyazawa
- 9Ueki
- 10Nagano
- 12Takahashi
- 13Endo
- 17Seike
- 18Tanaka
- 19Moriya
- 20Hamano
- 21Hirao
- 22Chiba
- 23Ishikawa
Costa Rica
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 23Solera
- 3Coto
- 20Villalobos
- 4Benavides
- 12Elizondo
- 7Herrera
- 15Granados
- 16Alvarado
- 2Guillén
- 9Salas
- 14Chinchilla
Substitutes
- 1Pérez
- 5del Campo
- 6Sánchez
- 8Campos
- 10Villalobos
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Valenciano
- 17Varela
- 18Tapia
- 19Pinell
- 21Scott
- 22Estrada
- Referee:
- Maria Ferrieri Caputi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Coto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Honoka Hayashi (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Saki Kumagai (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Fabiola Villalobos.
Post update
Shiori Miyake (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica).
Post update
Hand ball by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.
Post update
Hina Sugita (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
Post update
Foul by Mina Tanaka (Japan).
Post update
María Coto (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Mina Tanaka (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.