Women's World Cup - Group F
BrazilBrazil4PanamaPanama0

Brazil 4-0 Panama: Ary Borges scores Women's World Cup hat-trick for impressive Selecao

By Emma SmithBBC Sport in Australia

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Ary Borges scored the first hat-trick of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as Brazil cruised to victory over Panama.

The winger netted a double in the first half and set up Bia Zaneratto shortly after the interval with a backheel, before heading home the fourth goal.

It means Brazil maintain their perfect record of winning all nine of their opening games at Women's World Cups.

They are well placed to qualify from Group F, after France were held by Jamaica.

Both of Brazil's goals in the opening 45 minutes came in similar fashion - perfectly clipped crosses from the left by Debinha, met by the head of Ary.

The first header beat Panama keeper Yenith Bailey, while the second was kept out but tucked away by Ary on the rebound.

Ary unselfishly gave up a chance to seal a hat-trick, laying off for team-mate Zaneratto to finish a superb team move into the roof of the net - but she completed her treble after 70 minutes by heading through Bailey's legs.

Panama - one of eight first-time contenders in 2023 - were completely outclassed, rarely able to escape their own half.

Bright sparks Brazil impress in Adelaide

Ary Borges
Brazil winger Ary Borges was overcome with emotion after opening the scoring against Panama

Like their male counterparts, Brazil have qualified for every edition of the Women's World Cup. Unlike the men, they have never won the competition.

Other than reaching the 2007 final, their history in the competition has been one of underachievement. In the last two editions, they have exited in the round of 16.

While signs here of a Brazil capable of going further must be taken with a pinch of salt, given the limited opponents, this comfortable and stylish win is a further indicator of a fresher, younger side which will be worth watching in what appears a very open field of competitors.

Hat-trick heroine Ary is one of 11 players in the squad featuring at their first World Cup, and the emotion of doing so told after she broke the Panamanian resistance on 19 minutes, covering her eyes and dropping to the turf in tears.

There is still room for the old guard. Marta, the competition's all-time record goalscorer, replaced Ary in the second half as the 37-year-old appears at her sixth World Cup.

Far tougher tasks lie ahead for Brazil - starting with France in a Saturday blockbuster - but the new Selecao have made a strong first statement.

Eight debutants, eight defeats

The same optimism and praise cannot be directed the way of Panama, the last of the debutants to make their bow.

Like the other seven, they lost without scoring; but even compared to the others, the central Americans looked very limited - constantly overrun down the flanks, easily dispossessed in the middle and toothless in attack.

They were indebted to goalkeeper Bailey for keeping the score down. She made a fine one-on-one save from Adriana after just 45 seconds and produced a fine one-handed save to keep out a curling Luana effort.

Panama face Jamaica next in a game they must win - and produce a radically improved performance - in order to have a chance of progression.

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 2da Costa SilvaSubstituted forSantos Nhaiaat 59'minutes
  • 14Leal Costa
  • 4Leone Carvalho de Souza
  • 6Dias de Britto
  • 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forVieira da Silva Veigaat 75'minutes
  • 21Israel Ferraz
  • 5Bertolucci PaixãoSubstituted forFerreira Sampaioat 75'minutes
  • 11Leal da Silva
  • 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forNunes da Silvaat 59'minutes
  • 9de OliveiraSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1do Monte Barbosa
  • 3Sousa Feitoza
  • 7Alves da Silva
  • 8Angélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújo
  • 10Vieira da Silva Veiga
  • 13Santos Nhaia
  • 15Ferreira Sampaio
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Hickmann Alves
  • 20Alonso Costantino
  • 22Gomes Rodrigues
  • 23Nunes da Silva

Panama

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Bailey
  • 4Castillo
  • 23Baltrip-Reyes
  • 5Pinzón
  • 15VargasSubstituted forMontenegroat 83'minutes
  • 2JaénSubstituted forNatisat 45'minutes
  • 11MillsSubstituted forCedeñoat 54'minutes
  • 8González
  • 20QuinteroSubstituted forSalazarat 65'minutes
  • 10CoxSubstituted forCedeñoat 79'minutes
  • 9RileySubstituted forTannerat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fábrega
  • 3Natis
  • 6Salazar
  • 7Cedeño
  • 13Tanner
  • 14Montenegro
  • 16Espinosa
  • 17Batista
  • 18Hernández
  • 19Cedeño
  • 21de Obaldía
  • 22Córdoba
Referee:
Cheryl Foster
Attendance:
13,142

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamPanama
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home32
Away6
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

