Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts : Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details ; latest news

Ary Borges scored the first hat-trick of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as Brazil cruised to victory over Panama.

The winger netted a double in the first half and set up Bia Zaneratto shortly after the interval with a backheel, before heading home the fourth goal.

It means Brazil maintain their perfect record of winning all nine of their opening games at Women's World Cups.

They are well placed to qualify from Group F, after France were held by Jamaica.

Both of Brazil's goals in the opening 45 minutes came in similar fashion - perfectly clipped crosses from the left by Debinha, met by the head of Ary.

The first header beat Panama keeper Yenith Bailey, while the second was kept out but tucked away by Ary on the rebound.

Ary unselfishly gave up a chance to seal a hat-trick, laying off for team-mate Zaneratto to finish a superb team move into the roof of the net - but she completed her treble after 70 minutes by heading through Bailey's legs.

Panama - one of eight first-time contenders in 2023 - were completely outclassed, rarely able to escape their own half.

Bright sparks Brazil impress in Adelaide

Brazil winger Ary Borges was overcome with emotion after opening the scoring against Panama

Like their male counterparts, Brazil have qualified for every edition of the Women's World Cup. Unlike the men, they have never won the competition.

Other than reaching the 2007 final, their history in the competition has been one of underachievement. In the last two editions, they have exited in the round of 16.

While signs here of a Brazil capable of going further must be taken with a pinch of salt, given the limited opponents, this comfortable and stylish win is a further indicator of a fresher, younger side which will be worth watching in what appears a very open field of competitors.

Hat-trick heroine Ary is one of 11 players in the squad featuring at their first World Cup, and the emotion of doing so told after she broke the Panamanian resistance on 19 minutes, covering her eyes and dropping to the turf in tears.

There is still room for the old guard. Marta, the competition's all-time record goalscorer, replaced Ary in the second half as the 37-year-old appears at her sixth World Cup.

Far tougher tasks lie ahead for Brazil - starting with France in a Saturday blockbuster - but the new Selecao have made a strong first statement.

Eight debutants, eight defeats

The same optimism and praise cannot be directed the way of Panama, the last of the debutants to make their bow.

Like the other seven, they lost without scoring; but even compared to the others, the central Americans looked very limited - constantly overrun down the flanks, easily dispossessed in the middle and toothless in attack.

They were indebted to goalkeeper Bailey for keeping the score down. She made a fine one-on-one save from Adriana after just 45 seconds and produced a fine one-handed save to keep out a curling Luana effort.

Panama face Jamaica next in a game they must win - and produce a radically improved performance - in order to have a chance of progression.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brazil Formation 4-4-2 12 Izidoro Lima da Silva 2 da Costa Silva 14 Leal Costa 4 Leone Carvalho de Souza 6 Dias de Britto 17 Alves Borges 21 Israel Ferraz 5 Bertolucci Paixão 11 Leal da Silva 16 Zaneratto João 9 de Oliveira 12 Izidoro Lima da Silva

2 da Costa Silva Substituted for Santos Nhaia at 59' minutes

14 Leal Costa

4 Leone Carvalho de Souza

6 Dias de Britto

17 Alves Borges Substituted for Vieira da Silva Veiga at 75' minutes

21 Israel Ferraz

5 Bertolucci Paixão Substituted for Ferreira Sampaio at 75' minutes

11 Leal da Silva

16 Zaneratto João Substituted for Nunes da Silva at 59' minutes

9 de Oliveira Substituted for da Silva Ferreira at 59' minutes Substitutes 1 do Monte Barbosa

3 Sousa Feitoza

7 Alves da Silva

8 Angélica Kliemaschewsk de Araújo

10 Vieira da Silva Veiga

13 Santos Nhaia

15 Ferreira Sampaio

18 da Silva Ferreira

19 Hickmann Alves

20 Alonso Costantino

22 Gomes Rodrigues

23 Nunes da Silva Panama Formation 5-4-1 12 Bailey 4 Castillo 23 Baltrip-Reyes 5 Pinzón 15 Vargas 2 Jaén 11 Mills 8 González 20 Quintero 10 Cox 9 Riley 12 Bailey

4 Castillo

23 Baltrip-Reyes

5 Pinzón

15 Vargas Substituted for Montenegro at 83' minutes

2 Jaén Substituted for Natis at 45' minutes

11 Mills Substituted for Cedeño at 54' minutes

8 González

20 Quintero Substituted for Salazar at 65' minutes

10 Cox Substituted for Cedeño at 79' minutes

9 Riley Substituted for Tanner at 53' minutes Substitutes 1 Fábrega

3 Natis

6 Salazar

7 Cedeño

13 Tanner

14 Montenegro

16 Espinosa

17 Batista

18 Hernández

19 Cedeño

21 de Obaldía

22 Córdoba Referee: Cheryl Foster Attendance: 13,142 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brazil 4, Panama 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brazil 4, Panama 0. Post update Foul by Kerolin (Brazil). Post update Emily Cedeño (Panama) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Offside, Brazil. Adriana tries a through ball, but Geyse Ferreira is caught offside. Post update Attempt missed. Duda Sampaio (Brazil) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marta. Post update Attempt missed. Riley Tanner (Panama) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner. Post update Corner, Panama. Conceded by Lauren. Post update Attempt saved. Riley Tanner (Panama) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt saved. Marta (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Gabi Nunes (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Wendy Natis (Panama). Post update Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Carmen Montenegro. Post update Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Deysiré Salazar. Post update Attempt missed. Duda Sampaio (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Geyse Ferreira following a corner. Post update Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Wendy Natis. Post update Geyse Ferreira (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Wendy Natis (Panama). Post update Hand ball by Tamires (Brazil). Post update Attempt blocked. Lineth Cedeño (Panama) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emily Cedeño. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward