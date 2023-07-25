Match ends, Switzerland 0, Norway 0.
Former winners Norway are fighting to stay in the Women's World Cup after a draw against Switzerland left them bottom of Group A with one game to go.
After being on the receiving end of a shock defeat by co-hosts New Zealand on the opening day, Hege Riise's side needed to respond but failed to score for the second straight game.
They lost star player Ada Hegerberg, who was named on the team sheet, moments before kick-off, the six-time Champions League winner walking down the tunnel amid reports she suffered a groin injury in the warm-up in Hamilton.
This was after Caroline Graham Hansen, another huge talent, did not make the starting line-up.
Norway had their chances, with captain Maren Mjelde blazing over from close range before a header by Sophie Haug - Hegerberg's replacement - was clawed away by Switzerland keeper Gaelle Thalmann.
Switzerland, 2-0 winners over the Philippines in their first match, had chances of their own on a wet surface.
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic fired narrowly over after creating space, while Nadine Riesen's awkward cross was just about kept out by keeper Aurora Mikalsen.
At the other end, Haug forced another fine save from Thalmann in the second half before substitute Graham Hansen had an attempt turned behind on a hugely frustrating night for Norway who could not make the breakthrough.
Norway must defeat the Philippines in their final group game in Auckland on Sunday (08:00 BST) to stand any chance of going through.
At the same time Switzerland, who top the group with four points, play New Zealand in Dunedin.
Norway in danger of early exit
Norway came into this tournament tipped as one of the dark horses to go deep, yet the two-time European champions find themselves in danger of making an early exit.
Riise's side breezed through qualifying, winning nine of their 10 matches, but, as happened at Euro 2022, they have struggled when it really matters.
While they were disjointed and uninspiring against New Zealand at Eden Park, they at least posed more of an attacking threat against Switzerland as they carved out 12 chances without getting the all-important goal.
There were surprised looks from many Norway fans at the Waikato Stadium when Hegerberg walked down the tunnel moments before the game was due to start.
The Lyon forward and prolific scorer had taken part in the warm-up and emerged on to the pitch ready for the game.
Solid Swiss well placed to advance
With one group game to go, Switzerland are well placed to make the last 16 after a hard-working performance.
They only reached the World Cup after a play-off win over Wales after finishing runners-up to Italy in qualifying.
But they will be confident of getting the job done against New Zealand and reaching the knockout stages for a second time.
There were question marks whether Lia Walti would be ready for the start of the tournament after suffering a serious injury playing for Arsenal in May.
Walti has looked lively in both games and helped her team make a solid start in New Zealand.
Player of the match
WältiLia Wälti
Switzerland
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameWältiAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number5Player nameMaritzAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number10Player nameBachmannAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number14Player nameReyAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevicAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number16Player nameMauronAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number1Player nameThalmannAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number8Player nameRiesenAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number11Player nameSowAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number19Player nameAigbogunAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number2Player nameStierliAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number22Player nameTerchounAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number6Player nameReutelerAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number17Player namePiubelAverage rating
5.78
Norway
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameReitenAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number8Player nameBøe RisaAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number6Player nameMjeldeAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameHansenAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number18Player nameMaanumAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number15Player nameEikelandAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number16Player nameHarvikenAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number10Player nameGraham HansenAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number23Player nameMikalsenAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number13Player nameBjeldeAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number20Player nameHaaviAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number22Player nameHaugAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number9Player nameSævikAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number19Player nameBratberg LundAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number2Player nameSønstevoldAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number7Player nameEngenAverage rating
3.46
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Thalmann
- 19Aigbogun
- 5Maritz
- 2Stierli
- 8Riesen
- 11Sow
- 13Wälti
- 6ReutelerSubstituted forMauronat 78'minutes
- 17PiubelSubstituted forTerchounat 88'minutes
- 10BachmannSubstituted forReyat 90+3'minutes
- 9Crnogorcevic
Substitutes
- 3Marti
- 4Felber
- 7Arfaoui
- 12Peng
- 14Rey
- 16Mauron
- 18Calligaris
- 20Humm
- 21Friedli
- 22Terchoun
- 23Lehmann
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Mikalsen
- 13BjeldeSubstituted forBratberg Lundat 88'minutes
- 6Mjelde
- 16Harviken
- 4HansenSubstituted forSønstevoldat 73'minutes
- 18Maanum
- 8Bøe RisaSubstituted forEngenat 88'minutes
- 11Reiten
- 15EikelandSubstituted forGraham Hansenat 57'minutes
- 22HaugSubstituted forSævikat 73'minutes
- 20Haavi
Substitutes
- 1Fiskerstrand
- 2Sønstevold
- 3Hørte
- 5Bergsvand
- 7Engen
- 9Sævik
- 10Graham Hansen
- 12Pettersen
- 17Blakstad
- 19Bratberg Lund
- 21Jøsendal
- Referee:
- Stéphanie Frappart
- Attendance:
- 10,769
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, Norway 0.
Post update
Hand ball by Marion Rey (Switzerland).
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Meriame Terchoun is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Marion Rey replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Post update
Offside, Norway. Marit Bratberg Lund tries a through ball, but Karina Sævik is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Meriame Terchoun (Switzerland) header from very close range misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Meriame Terchoun replaces Seraina Piubel.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Marit Bratberg Lund replaces Thea Bjelde.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Ingrid Engen replaces Vilde Bøe Risa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Maren Mjelde (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Post update
Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).
Post update
Offside, Switzerland. Coumba Sow tries a through ball, but Sandrine Mauron is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Sandrine Mauron replaces Géraldine Reuteler.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vilde Bøe Risa (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum following a corner.
Comments
Join the conversation