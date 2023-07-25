Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group A
SwitzerlandSwitzerland0NorwayNorway0

Switzerland 0-0 Norway: Former winners Norway in danger of early exit

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Waikato Stadium

Former winners Norway are fighting to stay in the Women's World Cup after a draw against Switzerland left them bottom of Group A with one game to go.

After being on the receiving end of a shock defeat by co-hosts New Zealand on the opening day, Hege Riise's side needed to respond but failed to score for the second straight game.

They lost star player Ada Hegerberg, who was named on the team sheet, moments before kick-off, the six-time Champions League winner walking down the tunnel amid reports she suffered a groin injury in the warm-up in Hamilton.

This was after Caroline Graham Hansen, another huge talent, did not make the starting line-up.

Norway had their chances, with captain Maren Mjelde blazing over from close range before a header by Sophie Haug - Hegerberg's replacement - was clawed away by Switzerland keeper Gaelle Thalmann.

Switzerland, 2-0 winners over the Philippines in their first match, had chances of their own on a wet surface.

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic fired narrowly over after creating space, while Nadine Riesen's awkward cross was just about kept out by keeper Aurora Mikalsen.

At the other end, Haug forced another fine save from Thalmann in the second half before substitute Graham Hansen had an attempt turned behind on a hugely frustrating night for Norway who could not make the breakthrough.

Norway must defeat the Philippines in their final group game in Auckland on Sunday (08:00 BST) to stand any chance of going through.

At the same time Switzerland, who top the group with four points, play New Zealand in Dunedin.

Norway in danger of early exit

Norway came into this tournament tipped as one of the dark horses to go deep, yet the two-time European champions find themselves in danger of making an early exit.

Riise's side breezed through qualifying, winning nine of their 10 matches, but, as happened at Euro 2022, they have struggled when it really matters.

While they were disjointed and uninspiring against New Zealand at Eden Park, they at least posed more of an attacking threat against Switzerland as they carved out 12 chances without getting the all-important goal.

There were surprised looks from many Norway fans at the Waikato Stadium when Hegerberg walked down the tunnel moments before the game was due to start.

The Lyon forward and prolific scorer had taken part in the warm-up and emerged on to the pitch ready for the game.

Solid Swiss well placed to advance

With one group game to go, Switzerland are well placed to make the last 16 after a hard-working performance.

They only reached the World Cup after a play-off win over Wales after finishing runners-up to Italy in qualifying.

But they will be confident of getting the job done against New Zealand and reaching the knockout stages for a second time.

There were question marks whether Lia Walti would be ready for the start of the tournament after suffering a serious injury playing for Arsenal in May.

Walti has looked lively in both games and helped her team make a solid start in New Zealand.

Player of the match

WältiLia Wälti

with an average of 7.09

Switzerland

  1. Squad number13Player nameWälti
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number5Player nameMaritz
    Average rating

    6.75

  3. Squad number10Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    6.68

  4. Squad number14Player nameRey
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number9Player nameCrnogorcevic
    Average rating

    6.30

  6. Squad number16Player nameMauron
    Average rating

    6.23

  7. Squad number1Player nameThalmann
    Average rating

    6.02

  8. Squad number8Player nameRiesen
    Average rating

    5.96

  9. Squad number11Player nameSow
    Average rating

    5.96

  10. Squad number19Player nameAigbogun
    Average rating

    5.94

  11. Squad number2Player nameStierli
    Average rating

    5.87

  12. Squad number22Player nameTerchoun
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number6Player nameReuteler
    Average rating

    5.85

  14. Squad number17Player namePiubel
    Average rating

    5.78

Norway

  1. Squad number11Player nameReiten
    Average rating

    7.07

  2. Squad number8Player nameBøe Risa
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number6Player nameMjelde
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameHansen
    Average rating

    5.95

  5. Squad number18Player nameMaanum
    Average rating

    5.76

  6. Squad number15Player nameEikeland
    Average rating

    5.47

  7. Squad number16Player nameHarviken
    Average rating

    5.45

  8. Squad number10Player nameGraham Hansen
    Average rating

    5.39

  9. Squad number23Player nameMikalsen
    Average rating

    5.35

  10. Squad number13Player nameBjelde
    Average rating

    5.26

  11. Squad number20Player nameHaavi
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number22Player nameHaug
    Average rating

    4.88

  13. Squad number9Player nameSævik
    Average rating

    4.36

  14. Squad number19Player nameBratberg Lund
    Average rating

    4.23

  15. Squad number2Player nameSønstevold
    Average rating

    3.82

  16. Squad number7Player nameEngen
    Average rating

    3.46

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 5Maritz
  • 2Stierli
  • 8Riesen
  • 11Sow
  • 13Wälti
  • 6ReutelerSubstituted forMauronat 78'minutes
  • 17PiubelSubstituted forTerchounat 88'minutes
  • 10BachmannSubstituted forReyat 90+3'minutes
  • 9Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Mikalsen
  • 13BjeldeSubstituted forBratberg Lundat 88'minutes
  • 6Mjelde
  • 16Harviken
  • 4HansenSubstituted forSønstevoldat 73'minutes
  • 18Maanum
  • 8Bøe RisaSubstituted forEngenat 88'minutes
  • 11Reiten
  • 15EikelandSubstituted forGraham Hansenat 57'minutes
  • 22HaugSubstituted forSævikat 73'minutes
  • 20Haavi

Substitutes

  • 1Fiskerstrand
  • 2Sønstevold
  • 3Hørte
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 7Engen
  • 9Sævik
  • 10Graham Hansen
  • 12Pettersen
  • 17Blakstad
  • 19Bratberg Lund
  • 21Jøsendal
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
10,769

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 0, Norway 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 0, Norway 0.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Marion Rey (Switzerland).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Meriame Terchoun is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Marion Rey replaces Ramona Bachmann.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Norway. Marit Bratberg Lund tries a through ball, but Karina Sævik is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Meriame Terchoun (Switzerland) header from very close range misses to the left.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Meriame Terchoun replaces Seraina Piubel.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Marit Bratberg Lund replaces Thea Bjelde.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Ingrid Engen replaces Vilde Bøe Risa.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Maren Mjelde (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lia Wälti (Switzerland).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Switzerland. Coumba Sow tries a through ball, but Sandrine Mauron is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Sandrine Mauron replaces Géraldine Reuteler.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vilde Bøe Risa (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frida Maanum following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

