SwitzerlandSwitzerland09:00NorwayNorway
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Philippines
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Zambia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Portugal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Vietnam
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|France
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jamaica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Colombia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
BBC Sport's football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis gives her predictions for the second round of group games at the Women's World Cup.