Match ends, New Zealand 0, Philippines 1.
New Zealand missed a golden opportunity to edge closer to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup as the Philippines upset them in Wellington.
It was a famous victory for the Philippines, the first by one of the eight debutants at the tournament, and they celebrated passionately at full-time.
Co-hosts New Zealand shocked Norway on the opening day and knew another victory could have sealed their place in the last 16, but they could not find a breakthrough on a frustrating evening.
Instead, it was the Philippines' Sarina Bolden who sprinted away in celebration in the 24th minute after heading in Sara Eggesvik's clipped cross for the country's first goal at a Women's World Cup.
Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel produced heroics in stoppage time, denying New Zealand substitute Grace Jale with an excellent fingertip save as her half-volley was heading towards the bottom corner.
New Zealand, spurred on by a vocal home crowd, were pushing for an equaliser for the entirety of the second half but Jacqui Hand had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee [VAR] after she hit the post earlier, while striker Hannah Wilkinson headed a cross over the bar in one of the game's biggest chances.
In the other game in Group A, Norway take on Switzerland, who can confirm qualification for the last 16 with victory.
Debutants prove their worth on global stage
Lower-ranked nations have performed well in the tournament so far but typically have not quite found the cutting edge to take them over the line. However, the Philippines bucked the trend.
Buoyed by their defensive sturdiness in the opening 20 minutes, they began to cause problems on the counter-attack and Bolden took advantage, powering a header past Victoria Esson from close range.
Creative touches, slick passing and dynamic movement followed from the Philippines as they grew in confidence, heading into the break with an unexpected lead.
New Zealand had support from the home crowd, but they grew increasingly frustrated in the second half and tension built in the Wellington Regional Stadium.
Celtic's Olivia Chance made a difference when she was introduced, producing several good balls from the left, but goalkeeper McDaniel stood firm in the Philippines goal.
Hand's disallowed goal, her strike which hit the post, Wilkinson's missed header and Jale's late attempt were the best of the chances, but the Philippines also had a goal ruled out for offside when teenager Isabella Flanigan slotted into the corner in the second half.
It is a result which leaves Group A wide open and co-hosts New Zealand must now hope to get a result in their final match against Switzerland to progress to the knockout stages for the first time.
Player of the match
BoldenSarina Bolden
New Zealand
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameHandAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number13Player nameStottAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number20Player nameRileyAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number14Player nameBowenAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number4Player nameBottAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number17Player nameWilkinsonAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number7Player nameRileyAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number18Player nameJaleAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number2Player namePercivalAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number10Player nameLongoAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number6Player nameSteinmetzAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number21Player nameEssonAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number11Player nameChanceAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number12Player nameHassettAverage rating
3.43
Philippines
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBoldenAverage rating
8.58
- Squad number1Player nameMcDanielAverage rating
8.47
- Squad number8Player nameEggesvikAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number13Player nameBeardAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number5Player nameLongAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number17Player nameBarkerAverage rating
7.86
- Squad number20Player nameQuezadaAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number3Player nameCowartAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number4Player nameSawickiAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number16Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number21Player nameGuillouAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number6Player nameAnnisAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number19Player nameRandleAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number15Player nameFrillesAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number9Player nameFlaniganAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number12Player nameBugayAverage rating
6.97
Line-ups
New Zealand
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Esson
- 4Bott
- 13Stott
- 14Bowen
- 7Riley
- 20RileySubstituted forChanceat 45'minutes
- 6Steinmetz
- 2PercivalSubstituted forJaleat 84'minutes
- 12HassettSubstituted forLongoat 45'minutes
- 17WilkinsonBooked at 42mins
- 16Hand
Substitutes
- 1Nayler
- 3Bunge
- 8Cleverley
- 9Rennie
- 10Longo
- 11Chance
- 15Satchell
- 18Jale
- 19Anton
- 22Clegg
- 23Leat
Philippines
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDaniel
- 5Long
- 3CowartSubstituted forBugayat 83'minutes
- 13BeardBooked at 49mins
- 17BarkerSubstituted forAnnisat 70'minutes
- 20QuezadaSubstituted forRandleat 70'minutes
- 4Sawicki
- 8EggesvikSubstituted forFlaniganat 64'minutes
- 16Harrison
- 7BoldenSubstituted forFrillesat 83'minutes
- 21Guillou
Substitutes
- 2Cesar
- 6Annis
- 9Flanigan
- 10McDaniel
- 11Castañeda
- 12Bugay
- 14Abrahamsen
- 15Frilles
- 18Jota
- 19Randle
- 22Fontanilla
- 23Bonta
- Referee:
- Katia Itzel García
- Attendance:
- 32,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, New Zealand 0, Philippines 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Catherine Bott (New Zealand) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Bowen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Catherine Bott (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rebekah Stott with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Olivia McDaniel.
Post update
Attempt saved. Grace Jale (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Catherine Bott with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Olivia Chance with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Sofia Harrison.
Post update
Hand ball by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).
Post update
Offside, Philippines. Dominique Randle tries a through ball, but Carleigh Frilles is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katrina Guillou (Philippines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Carleigh Frilles.
Post update
Hand ball by Tahnai Annis (Philippines).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Grace Jale replaces Ria Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Philippines. Ryley Bugay replaces Jessika Cowart.
Substitution
Substitution, Philippines. Carleigh Frilles replaces Sarina Bolden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Olivia Chance (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rebekah Stott.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie Bowen.
Post update
Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jessika Cowart (Philippines).
Comments
