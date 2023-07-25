New Zealand v Philippines

First Half ends, New Zealand 0, Philippines 1.
Line-ups
New Zealand
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Esson
- 4Bott
- 13Stott
- 14Bowen
- 7Riley
- 20Riley
- 6Steinmetz
- 2Percival
- 12Hassett
- 17WilkinsonBooked at 42mins
- 16Hand
Substitutes
- 1Nayler
- 3Bunge
- 8Cleverley
- 9Rennie
- 10Longo
- 11Chance
- 15Satchell
- 18Jale
- 19Anton
- 22Clegg
- 23Leat
Philippines
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McDaniel
- 5Long
- 3Cowart
- 13Beard
- 17Barker
- 20Quezada
- 4Sawicki
- 8Eggesvik
- 16Harrison
- 7Bolden
- 21Guillou
Substitutes
- 2Cesar
- 6Annis
- 9Flanigan
- 10McDaniel
- 11Castañeda
- 12Bugay
- 14Abrahamsen
- 15Frilles
- 18Jota
- 19Randle
- 22Fontanilla
- 23Bonta
- Referee:
- Katia Itzel García
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Ria Percival (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ria Percival (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Katrina Guillou (Philippines).
Post update
Attempt missed. Katrina Guillou (Philippines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Sofia Harrison (Philippines).
Booking
Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand).
Post update
Sofia Harrison (Philippines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Betsy Hassett with a headed pass.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Katrina Guillou (Philippines).
Post update
Foul by Indiah-Paige Riley (New Zealand).
Post update
Sara Eggesvik (Philippines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Sofia Harrison.
Goal!
Goal! New Zealand 0, Philippines 1. Sarina Bolden (Philippines) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sara Eggesvik with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ria Percival (New Zealand).