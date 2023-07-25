Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group A
New ZealandNew Zealand0PhilippinesPhilippines1

New Zealand v Philippines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

New Zealand

Starting XI

  1. Squad number21Player nameEsson
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number4Player nameBott
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number13Player nameStott
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number14Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number7Player nameRiley
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number20Player nameRiley
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number6Player nameSteinmetz
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number2Player namePercival
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number12Player nameHassett
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number17Player nameWilkinson
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number16Player nameHand
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Philippines

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcDaniel
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number5Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number3Player nameCowart
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number13Player nameBeard
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number17Player nameBarker
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number20Player nameQuezada
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number4Player nameSawicki
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameEggesvik
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number16Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number7Player nameBolden
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number21Player nameGuillou
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

New Zealand

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Esson
  • 4Bott
  • 13Stott
  • 14Bowen
  • 7Riley
  • 20Riley
  • 6Steinmetz
  • 2Percival
  • 12Hassett
  • 17WilkinsonBooked at 42mins
  • 16Hand

Substitutes

  • 1Nayler
  • 3Bunge
  • 8Cleverley
  • 9Rennie
  • 10Longo
  • 11Chance
  • 15Satchell
  • 18Jale
  • 19Anton
  • 22Clegg
  • 23Leat

Philippines

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDaniel
  • 5Long
  • 3Cowart
  • 13Beard
  • 17Barker
  • 20Quezada
  • 4Sawicki
  • 8Eggesvik
  • 16Harrison
  • 7Bolden
  • 21Guillou

Substitutes

  • 2Cesar
  • 6Annis
  • 9Flanigan
  • 10McDaniel
  • 11Castañeda
  • 12Bugay
  • 14Abrahamsen
  • 15Frilles
  • 18Jota
  • 19Randle
  • 22Fontanilla
  • 23Bonta
Referee:
Katia Itzel García

Match Stats

Home TeamNew ZealandAway TeamPhilippines
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, New Zealand 0, Philippines 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ria Percival (New Zealand) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ria Percival (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  4. Post update

    Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Katrina Guillou (Philippines).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katrina Guillou (Philippines) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines).

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sofia Harrison (Philippines).

  10. Booking

    Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Wilkinson (New Zealand).

  12. Post update

    Sofia Harrison (Philippines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Betsy Hassett with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Katrina Guillou (Philippines).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Indiah-Paige Riley (New Zealand).

  17. Post update

    Sara Eggesvik (Philippines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Sofia Harrison.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! New Zealand 0, Philippines 1. Sarina Bolden (Philippines) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sara Eggesvik with a cross following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ria Percival (New Zealand).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
