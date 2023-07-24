Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group H
ColombiaColombia2South KoreaSouth Korea0

Colombia 2-0 South Korea: South Americans capitalise on mistakes for opening World Cup win

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Sydney Football Stadium

Cataline Usme
Catalina Usme opened the scoring for Colombia with the fifth penalty scored at the World Cup so far
Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Colombia got their 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup off to the perfect start with victory over South Korea in Sydney.

Catalina Usme put the South Americans ahead from the penalty spot, before teenager Linda Caicedo doubled the lead thanks to an error from Korean keeper Yoon Young-geul.

That was enough to give Colombia their second ever win at the tournament.

For South Korea, history was made as Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player at a Women's World Cup.

The forward, aged just 16 years and 26 days, was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute.

The Asian nation, who have now lost all four of their Women's World Cup opening matches, next face Morocco on 30 July in a must-win Group H match, before Colombia play Germany.

Casey Phair
Casey Phair broke the record for the youngest Fifa World Cup player - women's or men's - by eight days

Colourful Colombia make their mark

This could have been Colombia's World Cup - they bid to host the 2023 tournament and were only narrowly beaten by Australia and New Zealand.

While they might not be at home, a very loud army of fans made up the majority of the 24,323 crowd at Sydney Football Stadium - and were rewarded.

South Korea did their best to make the Colombians feel comfortable, handing them a two-goal first-half lead through a duo of defensive errors.

On 28 minutes, a frantic passage of play with several deflections and mis-hit shots ended when Shim Seo-yeon blocked a goalbound effort with her arm.

Usme calmly rolled home the result spot-kick, sparking wild celebrations among the yellow-shirted fans.

The worst was yet to come for South Korea, as Caicedo doubled the Colombian lead in a horrible moment for keeper Yoon.

Real Madrid winger Caicedo was allowed too much time and space to run at the defence down the left, she cut inside and her tame curled effort should have been saved but Yoon mistimed her jump and the ball slipped through her gloves and into the net.

Yet Caicedo's drive, skill and foresight demonstrated why, at only 18, she is one of the most hotly-tipped young stars of the tournament.

Her goal made her the second-youngest player to score at a Women's World Cup, after Brazil's Marta, who did so aged 17 in 2003.

Colombia came close to extending their lead after half-time when Mayra Ramirez headed just wide.

The victory boosts their chances of qualifying from Group H, moving them level on points with favourites Germany.

Player of the match

Moon Mi-RaMoon Mi-Ra

with an average of 10.00

Player of the match

Kang Chae-RimKang Chae-Rim

with an average of 10.00

Colombia

  1. Squad number4Player nameOspina
    Average rating

    8.40

  2. Squad number18Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    8.14

  3. Squad number5Player nameBedoya
    Average rating

    7.79

  4. Squad number11Player nameUsme
    Average rating

    7.71

  5. Squad number17Player nameArias
    Average rating

    6.69

  6. Squad number2Player nameVanegas
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number8Player nameRestrepo
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number6Player nameMontoya
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number19Player nameCarabalí
    Average rating

    6.45

  10. Squad number9Player nameRamírez
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number1Player namePérez
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number3Player nameÁrias
    Average rating

    6.15

  13. Squad number10Player nameSantos
    Average rating

    5.50

South Korea

  1. Squad number23Player nameKang Chae-Rim
    Average rating

    10.00

  2. Squad number12Player nameMoon Mi-Ra
    Average rating

    10.00

  3. Squad number19Player namePhair
    Average rating

    9.55

  4. Squad number13Player namePark Eun-Sun
    Average rating

    8.50

  5. Squad number20Player nameKim Hye-Ri
    Average rating

    6.33

  6. Squad number9Player nameLee Geum-Min
    Average rating

    6.17

  7. Squad number11Player nameChoe Yu-Ri
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number10Player nameJi So-Yun
    Average rating

    5.83

  9. Squad number2Player nameChoo Hyo-Joo
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number4Player nameShim Seo-Yeon
    Average rating

    5.80

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Hwa-Yeon
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number8Player nameCho So-Hyun
    Average rating

    5.20

  13. Squad number16Player nameJang Sel-Gi
    Average rating

    5.00

  14. Squad number6Player nameLim Seon-Joo
    Average rating

    5.00

  15. Squad number1Player nameYoon Young-Geul
    Average rating

    3.78

Line-ups

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pérez
  • 17AriasBooked at 45mins
  • 19Carabalí
  • 3Árias
  • 2VanegasBooked at 10mins
  • 5Bedoya
  • 6MontoyaSubstituted forOspinaat 87'minutes
  • 18Caicedo
  • 10SantosSubstituted forRestrepoat 76'minutes
  • 9Ramírez
  • 11Usme

Substitutes

  • 4Ospina
  • 7Reyes
  • 8Restrepo
  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 13Giraldo
  • 14Barón
  • 15Guzmán
  • 16Andrade
  • 20Ramos
  • 21Chacón
  • 22Caracas
  • 23Bahr

South Korea

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Yoon
  • 2ChooSubstituted forMoonat 88'minutes
  • 20Kim
  • 6LimBooked at 45mins
  • 4ShimBooked at 29mins
  • 16Jang
  • 9Lee
  • 10Ji
  • 8ChoSubstituted forParkat 68'minutes
  • 7SonSubstituted forKangat 68'minutes
  • 11ChoeSubstituted forPhairat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hong
  • 5Kim
  • 12Moon
  • 13Park
  • 14Jeon
  • 15Chun
  • 17Lee
  • 18Kim
  • 19Phair
  • 21Ryu
  • 22Bae
  • 23Kang
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamColombiaAway TeamSouth Korea
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Colombia 2, Korea Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Colombia 2, Korea Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Carolina Arias (Colombia).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Catalina Usme (Colombia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Moon Mi-Ra replaces Choo Hyo-Joo.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Diana Ospina replaces Daniela Montoya because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniela Montoya (Colombia).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcela Restrepo (Colombia).

  12. Post update

    Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Catalina Usme with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Kim Hye-Ri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayra Ramírez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Catalina Usme with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Lim Seon-Joo.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Korea Republic. Casey Phair replaces Choe Yu-Ri.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Marcela Restrepo replaces Leicy Santos.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Colombia. Jorelyn Carabalí tries a through ball, but Carolina Arias is caught offside.

