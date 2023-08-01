Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying Second Round - 2nd Leg
Swift HesperangeSwift Hesperange1The New SaintsThe New Saints1

Europa Conference League: Swift Hesperange v The New Saints

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Swift Hesperange

  • 40Dupire
  • 12Ekofo
  • 17Carvalho MartinsBooked at 22mins
  • 39Melão Simões
  • 10Stolz
  • 28Morren
  • 5CouturierBooked at 41mins
  • 21Sinani
  • 4Skenderovic
  • 14SacrasSubstituted forSprudsat 35'minutes
  • 7Alioui

Substitutes

  • 1Czekanowicz
  • 8Marques
  • 13Cardoso
  • 20Ayongo
  • 22Anoff
  • 27Simon
  • 32Marques
  • 35Spruds
  • 38Correia
  • 45Sadin

The New Saints

  • 25Roberts
  • 10Redmond
  • 8Brobbel
  • 5Astles
  • 2Pask
  • 3Marriott
  • 22Davies
  • 7Daniels
  • 21Smith
  • 18Holden
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 1Thompson
  • 11Cieslewicz
  • 12Hudson
  • 14Williams
  • 17Williams
  • 19Clark
  • 20Roscrow
  • 27Canavan
  • 29Dafydd
  • 32Kirkman
Referee:
Ishmael Barbara

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Swift Hesperange 1, The New Saints 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Swift Hesperange 1, The New Saints 1.

  3. Booking

    Clément Couturier (Swift Hesperange) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Swift Hesperange. Davis Spruds replaces Cédric Sacras.

  5. Booking

    Simão Martins (Swift Hesperange) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Swift Hesperange 1, The New Saints 1. Declan McManus (The New Saints) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Swift Hesperange 1, The New Saints 0. Dominik Stolz (Swift Hesperange) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st August 2023

  • Swift HesperangeSwift Hesperange1The New SaintsThe New Saints1
  • ValmieraValmiera7Tre PenneTre Penne0
  • Balzan FCBalzan FC0Neman GrodnoNeman Grodno0
  • Zimbru ChisinauZimbru Chisinau0FenerbahçeFenerbahçe4
  • Partizani TiranaPartizani Tirana1Atletic EscaldesAtletic Escaldes0
  • Buducnost PodgoricaBuducnost Podgorica1FC StrugaFC Struga1

Top Stories