Sadio Mane (left) scored 12 goals in 38 games for Bayern Munich last season

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is considering an offer to join Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Mane, 31, has fallen out of favour at the Bundesliga champions after an underwhelming first season following a £35m move from Liverpool last summer.

Reports suggest Bayern external-link are open to selling the Senegal international, with manager Thomas Tuchel saying Mane "fell short of expectations".

Mane has spoken to Al-Nassr but no deal has been agreed with the Saudi club.

If Mane does move, he would link up with former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, while ex-Red Devil Alex Telles and Croatia international Marcelo Brozovic have both joined the club this summer.

After a successful spell at Anfield where he won the Champions League and Premier League, Mane moved to Germany last summer stating it was the "right time for this challenge".

But his time there has turned sour after reports he punched team-mate Leroy Sane following a Champions League defeat by Manchester City in April for which he was dropped from the squad as well as fined.

Mane played 38 games for Bayern last season, scoring 12 goals, and boss Tuchel added: "The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him.

"The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club."