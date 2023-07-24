Match ends, Germany 6, Morocco Women 0.
Germany began their Women's World Cup campaign in style as captain Alexandra Popp scored twice to see off debutants Morocco in Melbourne.
It was a comfortable victory for world number two side Germany, who are heavy favourites to top Group H.
Striker Popp, who was ruled out of the Euro 2022 final through injury, made her mark with two clinical headers in the first half.
Klara Buhl pounced on a rebound shortly after half-time to extend Germany's lead, before Morocco's Hanane Ait el Haj and Yasmin Mrabet poked into their own net on separate occasions.
Germany continued to cause problems and completed the rout when substitute Lea Schuller added a sixth, firing it into an empty net after a swift counter-attack on the right.
It was a strong performance from Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side as they created numerous chances and looked sharp going forward, hitting the woodwork on two occasions and having a goal ruled out for offside.
Despite missing key players Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering through injury, Germany maintained their impressive record in the group stages of the competition, losing only once in 25 matches.
Morocco, one of eight teams making their World Cup debut this year, were dangerous in flashes, but they lacked the clinical touch that Germany's Popp provided at the other end.
Popp stars as Germany put down marker
With some of Europe's bigger nations underwhelming in their opening matches, Germany took their opportunity to put a marker on the competition, confirming their position as one of the favourites.
They were ruthless in attack and it was talismanic striker Popp who delivered the early goals in the first half which allowed them to play with creativity and flair as the game wore on.
She was gifted a free header when Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi missed a cross from Kathrin Hendrich, and later connected with a corner to make it 2-0.
Popp joins the USA's Sophia Smith and Japan's Hinata Miyazawa as the only players to score twice in their opening games and she went off to applause from travelling fans in the stands with 10 minutes remaining.
Morocco, ranked 70 places lower than Germany, were not as poor as the scoreline suggests, as they pressed high and caused problems on the counter-attack.
Tottenham striker Rosella Ayane was an outlet with her pace, while captain Ghizlane Chebbak tested goalkeeper Merle Frohms on a few occasions.
But Germany showed their superiority in the moments when it mattered and could easily have added to their tally.
Germany face Colombia in their second group game in a strong position, while Morocco face South Korea next, hoping to pick up their first points at a Women's World Cup.
Player of the match
PoppAlexandra Popp
Germany
Avg
- Squad number11Player namePoppAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number18Player nameLeupolzAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number22Player nameBrandAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number20Player nameMagullAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number7Player nameSchüllerAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number19Player nameBühlAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number23Player nameDoorsounAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number13Player nameDäbritzAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number17Player nameRauchAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number10Player nameFreigangAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number1Player nameFrohmsAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number3Player nameHendrichAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number14Player nameLattweinAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number9Player nameHuthAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number16Player nameAnyomiAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number2Player nameHagelAverage rating
5.44
Morocco
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameAyaneAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number6Player nameNakkachAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number19Player nameOuzraoui DikiAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number16Player nameLahmariAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number2Player nameRedouaniAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number11Player nameTagnaoutAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number7Player nameChebbakAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number21Player nameM'RabetAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number8Player nameAmaniAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number20Player nameBouftiniAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number10Player nameBadriAverage rating
5.06
- Squad number4Player nameKassiAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number9Player nameJraïdiAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number17Player nameAït El HajAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number5Player nameEl ChadAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number1Player nameEr-RmichiAverage rating
4.36
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 9Huth
- 3Hendrich
- 23Doorsoun
- 17RauchSubstituted forHagelat 89'minutes
- 13Däbritz
- 18LeupolzSubstituted forLattweinat 65'minutes
- 22Brand
- 20MagullSubstituted forSchüllerat 65'minutes
- 19BühlSubstituted forAnyomiat 64'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 11PoppSubstituted forFreigangat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Hagel
- 4Kleinherne
- 5Hegering
- 6Oberdorf
- 7Schüller
- 8Lohmann
- 10Freigang
- 12Berger
- 14Lattwein
- 15Nüsken
- 16Anyomi
- 21Johannes
Morocco
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Er-Rmichi
- 4Kassi
- 17Aït El Haj
- 21M'RabetSubstituted forEl Chadat 82'minutes
- 2Redouani
- 19Ouzraoui DikiSubstituted forBouftiniat 90+5'minutes
- 6NakkachSubstituted forBadriat 82'minutes
- 7Chebbak
- 11Tagnaout
- 16LahmariSubstituted forAmaniat 67'minutes
- 23AyaneSubstituted forJraïdiat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Benzina
- 5El Chad
- 8Amani
- 9Jraïdi
- 10Badri
- 12Zouhair
- 13Seghir
- 14Mazrouai
- 15Gharbi
- 18Chapelle
- 20Bouftini
- 22Arouaissa
- Referee:
- Tori Penso
- Attendance:
- 27,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Germany 6, Morocco Women 0.
Post update
Chantal Hagel (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sofia Bouftini (Morocco Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lea Schüller (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chantal Hagel.
Post update
Foul by Lea Schüller (Germany).
Post update
Najat Badri (Morocco Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Laura Freigang (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Svenja Huth with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Laura Freigang tries a through ball, but Lea Schüller is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco Women. Sofia Bouftini replaces Sakina Ouzraoui Diki.
Substitution
Substitution, Morocco Women. Ibtissam Jraïdi replaces Rosella Ayane.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Fatima Tagnaout.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 6, Morocco Women 0. Lea Schüller (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lena Lattwein (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Freigang.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Chantal Hagel replaces Felicitas Rauch.
Post update
Foul by Lena Lattwein (Germany).
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Morocco Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Salma Amani (Morocco Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fatima Tagnaout.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fatima Tagnaout with a cross.
Morocco wouldn't beat a school team.
Picked Germany to win it, haven't seen anything that makes me think anyone else will win it so far.