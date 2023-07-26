Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have signed central defender Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Nawrocki made 30 appearances, all but four of them starts, for the Polish Ekstraklasa runners-up last season, scoring four goals.

The Bremen-born defender came through Werder Bremen youth ranks and transferred to Legia Warsaw permanently last summer after a year on loan.

Nawrocki, who also helped Legia win the Polish Cup last season, was a substitute as they beat champions Rakow Czestochowa on penalties after a 0-0 draw in this season's Polish Super Cup.

However, he did not feature in Friday's win over LKS Lodz at the start of the domestic league campaign.

