Hearts played against Fiorentina in last season's Europa Conference League group stage

Heart of Midlothian will face either Crusaders or Norway's Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Should Hibernian defeat Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra, they will take on Djurgardens of Sweden or Luzern of Switzerland.

The two-legged third qualifying round ties will take place on 10 and 17 August.

The winners of Hibs' tie will be at home, with Hearts kicking off away.

Second qualifying round first legs are taking place this week and Northern Irish champions Larne will face Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps if they defeat Ballkani of Kosovo after next week's reverse fixture.

If Wales' The New Saints beat Luxembourg's Swift Hesper, they will take on either Struga of Macedonia or Buducnost Podgorica of Montenegro.

Linfield face a particularly tough draw should they manage to overcome Polish side Pogon Szczecin, with the Belfast outfit drawn against Gent of Belgium or Slovakian club Zilina.

Meanwhile, Derry City's opponents if they manage to progress against Finnish outfit KuPS Kuopio will be either Swiss side Basel or Tobol Kostanay of Kazakhstan.

Rosenborg will be favourites to be face Hearts as the Edinburgh side look to reach the group stage for the second year running, having dropped straight in after losing their Europa League play-off against Zurich.

The Tynecastle side won home and away against Lithuanian side RFS but lost in their four matches against Istanbul Basaksehir and eventual finalists Fiorentina.

Should Hibs and Djurgardens progress, it will set up a repeat of their European Cup quarter-final of 1955-56, when the Leith side won before losing to Stade de Reims in the semis.

Hibs' last European sortie ended in the third round of Europa League qualifying in 2021, when they were beaten 5-2 on aggregate by Croatian side Rijeka.

Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw

Selected ties

Ballkani (Kosovo) or Larne (Northern Ireland) v Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)

Basel (Switzerland) or Tobol Kostanay (Kazakhtsan) v Derry City (Republic of Ireland) or KuPS Kuopio (Finland)

Crusaders (Northern Ireland) or Rosenborg (Norway) v Heart of Midlothian (Scotland)

Gent (Belgium) or Zilina (Slovakia) v Linfield (Northern Ireland) or Pogon Szczecin (Poland)

Hamrun Spartans (Malta) or Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) v Ferencvarosi (Hungary) or Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)

Hibernian (Scotland) or Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra) v Djurgardens (Sweden) or Luzern (Switzerland)

Struga (Macedonia) or Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) v The New Saints (Wales) or Swift Hesper (Luxembourg)