Last season, Rangers went on to beat PSV in the Champions League play-off round

Rangers will play Genk or Servette in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

Michael Beale's side will be at Ibrox on 8/9 August, with the second leg on 15 August.

Swiss side Servette are at home to Genk of Belgium on Tuesday in the first leg of their second-round tie.

Both teams were runners-up in their respective divisions last season, as were Rangers, who finished seven points behind Celtic.

Last year, Rangers negotiated a third-round qualifier and play-off to make it into the Champions League group phase for the first time since 2010.

However, the 2021-22 Europa League runners-up lost all six games against Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax and set an unwanted tournament record for the worst goal difference.

Should the Ibrox side lose in either qualifying round, they would enter the Europa League groups, where they would likely be in Pot 1.

Hearts and Hibs are waiting for the Europa Conference League qualifying draw later on Monday.

Hearts' opponents will come from Fenerbahce SK (Tur) / FC Zimbru Chisinau (Mda), Club Brugge (Bel) / AGF Aarhus (Den), FC Twente (Ned) / Hammarby Fotboll (Swe), HNK Rijeka (Cro) / KF Dukagjini (Kos), Crusaders FC (NI) / Rosenborg BK (Nor).

Hibs will meet either KAA Gent (Bel) / MSK Zilina (Svk), Cluj (Rou) / Adana Demirspor (Tur), Viktoria Plzen (Cze) / FC Drita (Kos), Djurgardens IF (Swe) / FC Luzern (Sui) or FC Arouca (Por).