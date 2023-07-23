Last updated on .From the section Football

Hislop played in England for West Ham, Reading, Newcastle and Portsmouth

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is conscious and recovering after collapsing on air before Sunday's friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan in California.

The 54-year-old was working as an analyst for US broadcaster ESPN.

He stumbled and fell to the ground face forwards during a pre-match pitch-side interview at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Dan Thomas, presenting alongside Hislop, called for assistance as the channel cut for a commercial break.

Temperatures in California on Sunday were reported to be about 30C, but it is unclear if heat was a factor in Hislop's collapse.

In an update at half-time, Thomas said: "My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it's good news.

"He's conscious. He's talking. I think he's a little embarrassed about it all. He's apologised profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live."

Hislop played 121 games for West Ham in two spells from 1998 to 2002 and 2005 to 2006. He won 26 caps for Trinidad and Tobago.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham make his debut for Madrid as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.