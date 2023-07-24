Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ItalyItaly1ArgentinaArgentina0

Italy 1-0 Argentina: Cristiana Girelli grabs late winner in Women's World Cup opener for Azzurre

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Eden Park

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Valentina Giacinti put the ball in the back of the Argentina net but it was ruled out for offside
Italy are appearing at their fourth Fifa Women's World Cup and are two-time quarter-finalists

Striker Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to head an 87th-minute winner in Italy's Women's World Cup opener against Argentina.

Girelli replaced midfielder Giulia Dragoni, who at the age of 16 years and 259 days became one of the youngest players in the tournament's history.

The record belongs to Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days when she played for Nigeria in 1999.

Azzurre manager Milena Bertolini put her faith in youngster Dragoni who only made her debut for the senior side on 1 July, but ultimately it was experienced Juventus player Girelli who made the difference.

It looked as though Italy were going to be frustrated by a gritty defensive performance by Argentina before substitute Girelli, who replaced Dragoni in the 83rd minute, nodded the winner.

The vastly experienced Girelli got on the end of Lisa Boattin's cross and looped the ball over Vanina Correa to secure a 1-0 victory.

In front of a crowd of 30,889 spectators, Italy had earlier seen goals by Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti ruled out for offside.

A tetchy contest which included six bookings was stopped numerous times to allow players to have treatment.

Italy, who also included 18-year-old forward Chiara Beccari from the start, go to Wellington next to play Sweden, who also have three points in Group G, on Saturday (kick-off 08:30 BST).

Argentina's next match is against South Africa in Dunedin on Friday (01:00 BST).

Youngster Dragoni plays her part

Italy have lost their way since an impressive showing at the 2019 World Cup which included wins over Australia, Jamaica and China.

They disappointed at Euro 2022 and 13 of Bertolini's 23 players at this tournament are appearing on the World Cup stage for the first time.

The Italy boss produced a major surprise before kick-off by naming Dragoni in her starting XI - just three weeks after the youngster made her debut for Le Azzurre aged 16 years and 236 days.

She has been nicknamed 'Little Messi' and played her part in her country's win with some confident touches, with the teenager finishing the match with an 86.4% passing accuracy.

While Dragoni started, forward Girelli, defender Elisa Bartoli and midfielder Valentina Cernoia - who have more than 200 caps between them and are appearing at their second World Cup - had to make do with seats on the bench.

Girelli made her presence felt after climbing off the bench to settle the match and break Argentina's hearts.

La Albiceleste thought they had earned themselves a crucial point and looked crestfallen after Girelli struck before Florencia Bonsegundo was denied an equaliser in the closing moments by Francesca Durante.

The hunt for a first World Cup win goes on for Argentina, who have lost eight of their 10 games spanning four editions of the tournament.

Player of the match

DragoniGiulia Dragoni

with an average of 8.08

Italy

  1. Squad number16Player nameDragoni
    Average rating

    8.08

  2. Squad number10Player nameGirelli
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number14Player nameBeccari
    Average rating

    7.46

  4. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number9Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    7.23

  6. Squad number7Player nameCantore
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    7.13

  8. Squad number4Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    7.10

  9. Squad number20Player nameGreggi
    Average rating

    7.10

  10. Squad number8Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    6.97

  11. Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    6.83

  12. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    6.77

  13. Squad number22Player nameDurante
    Average rating

    6.74

  14. Squad number23Player nameSalvai
    Average rating

    6.61

Argentina

  1. Squad number22Player nameBanini
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number10Player nameIppólito
    Average rating

    5.40

  3. Squad number9Player nameGramaglia
    Average rating

    5.38

  4. Squad number3Player nameStábile
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number15Player nameBonsegundo
    Average rating

    5.16

  6. Squad number16Player nameBenítez
    Average rating

    5.04

  7. Squad number8Player nameFalfán
    Average rating

    4.89

  8. Squad number19Player nameLarroquette
    Average rating

    4.88

  9. Squad number11Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    4.86

  10. Squad number7Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    4.84

  11. Squad number6Player nameCometti
    Average rating

    4.62

  12. Squad number13Player nameBraun
    Average rating

    4.56

  13. Squad number1Player nameCorrea
    Average rating

    4.46

  14. Squad number14Player nameMayorga
    Average rating

    4.44

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Durante
  • 4Di Guglielmo
  • 5Linari
  • 23Salvai
  • 17Boattin
  • 6Giugliano
  • 16DragoniSubstituted forGirelliat 83'minutes
  • 8BonanseaBooked at 85mins
  • 18CarusoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGreggiat 58'minutes
  • 14Beccari
  • 9GiacintiSubstituted forCantoreat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2Severini
  • 3Orsi
  • 7Cantore
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Glionna
  • 12Baldi
  • 13Bartoli
  • 15Serturini
  • 19Lenzini
  • 20Greggi
  • 21Cernoia

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Correa
  • 13Braun
  • 14MayorgaBooked at 68mins
  • 6Cometti
  • 3StábileBooked at 90mins
  • 8FalfánSubstituted forIppólitoat 90+2'minutes
  • 16Benítez
  • 7NúñezSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
  • 22Banini
  • 15BonsegundoBooked at 76mins
  • 19LarroquetteBooked at 12minsSubstituted forGramagliaat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sachs
  • 4Cruz
  • 5Santana
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 17Gómez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves
Referee:
Melissa Borjas

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home20
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vanina Correa.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lisa Boattin (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Booking

    Eliana Stábile (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Sofia Cantore (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).

  9. Post update

    Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Paulina Gramaglia (Argentina).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiara Beccari following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).

  14. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Paulina Gramaglia replaces Mariana Larroquette.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Argentina. Dalila Ippólito replaces Daiana Falfán.

  17. Post update

    Francesca Durante (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cristiana Girelli (Italy).

  20. Post update

    Daiana Falfán (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 24th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Jamaica10100001
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11001013
2Colombia00000000
3South Korea00000000
4Morocco100101-10
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport