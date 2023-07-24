Match ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.
Striker Cristiana Girelli came off the bench to head an 87th-minute winner in Italy's Women's World Cup opener against Argentina.
Girelli replaced midfielder Giulia Dragoni, who at the age of 16 years and 259 days became one of the youngest players in the tournament's history.
The record belongs to Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 34 days when she played for Nigeria in 1999.
Azzurre manager Milena Bertolini put her faith in youngster Dragoni who only made her debut for the senior side on 1 July, but ultimately it was experienced Juventus player Girelli who made the difference.
It looked as though Italy were going to be frustrated by a gritty defensive performance by Argentina before substitute Girelli, who replaced Dragoni in the 83rd minute, nodded the winner.
The vastly experienced Girelli got on the end of Lisa Boattin's cross and looped the ball over Vanina Correa to secure a 1-0 victory.
In front of a crowd of 30,889 spectators, Italy had earlier seen goals by Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti ruled out for offside.
A tetchy contest which included six bookings was stopped numerous times to allow players to have treatment.
Italy, who also included 18-year-old forward Chiara Beccari from the start, go to Wellington next to play Sweden, who also have three points in Group G, on Saturday (kick-off 08:30 BST).
Argentina's next match is against South Africa in Dunedin on Friday (01:00 BST).
Youngster Dragoni plays her part
Italy have lost their way since an impressive showing at the 2019 World Cup which included wins over Australia, Jamaica and China.
They disappointed at Euro 2022 and 13 of Bertolini's 23 players at this tournament are appearing on the World Cup stage for the first time.
The Italy boss produced a major surprise before kick-off by naming Dragoni in her starting XI - just three weeks after the youngster made her debut for Le Azzurre aged 16 years and 236 days.
She has been nicknamed 'Little Messi' and played her part in her country's win with some confident touches, with the teenager finishing the match with an 86.4% passing accuracy.
While Dragoni started, forward Girelli, defender Elisa Bartoli and midfielder Valentina Cernoia - who have more than 200 caps between them and are appearing at their second World Cup - had to make do with seats on the bench.
Girelli made her presence felt after climbing off the bench to settle the match and break Argentina's hearts.
La Albiceleste thought they had earned themselves a crucial point and looked crestfallen after Girelli struck before Florencia Bonsegundo was denied an equaliser in the closing moments by Francesca Durante.
The hunt for a first World Cup win goes on for Argentina, who have lost eight of their 10 games spanning four editions of the tournament.
Player of the match
DragoniGiulia Dragoni
Italy
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameDragoniAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number10Player nameGirelliAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number14Player nameBeccariAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number17Player nameBoattinAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number9Player nameGiacintiAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number7Player nameCantoreAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number18Player nameCarusoAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number4Player nameDi GuglielmoAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number20Player nameGreggiAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number8Player nameBonanseaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number6Player nameGiuglianoAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number5Player nameLinariAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number22Player nameDuranteAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number23Player nameSalvaiAverage rating
6.61
Argentina
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBaniniAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number10Player nameIppólitoAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number9Player nameGramagliaAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number3Player nameStábileAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number15Player nameBonsegundoAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number16Player nameBenítezAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number8Player nameFalfánAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number19Player nameLarroquetteAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number11Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number7Player nameNúñezAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number6Player nameComettiAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number13Player nameBraunAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number1Player nameCorreaAverage rating
4.46
- Squad number14Player nameMayorgaAverage rating
4.44
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Durante
- 4Di Guglielmo
- 5Linari
- 23Salvai
- 17Boattin
- 6Giugliano
- 16DragoniSubstituted forGirelliat 83'minutes
- 8BonanseaBooked at 85mins
- 18CarusoBooked at 25minsSubstituted forGreggiat 58'minutes
- 14Beccari
- 9GiacintiSubstituted forCantoreat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 2Severini
- 3Orsi
- 7Cantore
- 10Girelli
- 11Glionna
- 12Baldi
- 13Bartoli
- 15Serturini
- 19Lenzini
- 20Greggi
- 21Cernoia
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Correa
- 13Braun
- 14MayorgaBooked at 68mins
- 6Cometti
- 3StábileBooked at 90mins
- 8FalfánSubstituted forIppólitoat 90+2'minutes
- 16Benítez
- 7NúñezSubstituted forRodríguezat 77'minutes
- 22Banini
- 15BonsegundoBooked at 76mins
- 19LarroquetteBooked at 12minsSubstituted forGramagliaat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sachs
- 4Cruz
- 5Santana
- 9Gramaglia
- 10Ippólito
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Esponda
- 17Gómez
- 18Chávez
- 20Singarella
- 21Lonigro
- 23Cháves
- Referee:
- Melissa Borjas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vanina Correa.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lisa Boattin (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Eliana Stábile (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sofia Cantore (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).
Post update
Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).
Post update
Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Paulina Gramaglia (Argentina).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiara Beccari following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).
Post update
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Paulina Gramaglia replaces Mariana Larroquette.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Dalila Ippólito replaces Daiana Falfán.
Post update
Francesca Durante (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
Post update
Foul by Cristiana Girelli (Italy).
Post update
Daiana Falfán (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.