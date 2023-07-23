Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
ItalyItaly0ArgentinaArgentina0

Italy v Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Italy

Starting XI

  1. Squad number22Player nameDurante
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number4Player nameDi Guglielmo
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number5Player nameLinari
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number23Player nameSalvai
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number17Player nameBoattin
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number6Player nameGiugliano
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number16Player nameDragoni
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number8Player nameBonansea
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number18Player nameCaruso
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number14Player nameBeccari
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number9Player nameGiacinti
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Argentina

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCorrea
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number13Player nameBraun
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number14Player nameMayorga
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number6Player nameCometti
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number3Player nameStábile
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number8Player nameFalfán
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number16Player nameBenítez
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number7Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number22Player nameBanini
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number15Player nameBonsegundo
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number19Player nameLarroquette
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Italy

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Durante
  • 4Di Guglielmo
  • 5Linari
  • 23Salvai
  • 17Boattin
  • 6Giugliano
  • 16Dragoni
  • 8Bonansea
  • 18Caruso
  • 14Beccari
  • 9Giacinti

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 2Severini
  • 3Orsi
  • 7Cantore
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Glionna
  • 12Baldi
  • 13Bartoli
  • 15Serturini
  • 19Lenzini
  • 20Greggi
  • 21Cernoia

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Correa
  • 13Braun
  • 14Mayorga
  • 6Cometti
  • 3Stábile
  • 8Falfán
  • 16Benítez
  • 7Núñez
  • 22Banini
  • 15Bonsegundo
  • 19LarroquetteBooked at 12mins

Substitutes

  • 2Sachs
  • 4Cruz
  • 5Santana
  • 9Gramaglia
  • 10Ippólito
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 12Esponda
  • 17Gómez
  • 18Chávez
  • 20Singarella
  • 21Lonigro
  • 23Cháves
Referee:
Melissa Borjas

Match Stats

Home TeamItalyAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).

  2. Post update

    Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).

  4. Post update

    Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Lisa Boattin tries a through ball, but Arianna Caruso is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).

  9. Post update

    Sophía Braun (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbara Bonansea.

  14. Post update

    Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aldana Cometti with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Eliana Stábile (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 24th July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands11001013
3Portugal100101-10
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France10100001
2Jamaica10100001
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy10100001
3Argentina10100001
4South Africa100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories