Galway are the first ever All-Island Cup champions after defeating Cliftonville 1-0 in the final at the Sligo Showgrounds.

A lofted effort from Gemma McGuinness on 12 minutes proved to be the winning goal.

The Reds had chances to equalise, but sisters Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness were unable to convert.

They were also denied a penalty when an effort from Danielle Maxwell struck the hand of a Galway defender.

Magic from McGuinness

Galway were the better side in what was a cagey opening to the game, with the dangerous McGuinness blazing over the crossbar from a good position in the area.

At the other end, Toni-Leigh Finnegan curled a free-kick wide as John McGrady's side struggled to get a foothold in the game.

They were punished for some sloppy defending on 12 minutes, when goalkeeper Rachel Norney, who made her Northern Ireland debut during the recent international break, came off her line to clear the ball.

She didn't get enough on her clearance however, and when the ball fell to McGuinness, 25-yards from goal, she lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and into the open net.

Further confusion in Cliftonville's defensive ranks almost presented Galway with a second goal on 25 minutes.

Lynsey McKee's low shot flashed wide of the far post after Kelsie Burrows failed to clear her lines and was dispossessed in her own box.

Cliftonville felt they should have had a penalty when Maxwell's shot struck the hand of a Galway defender

A minute later, Vicky Carleton wasted a good opportunity as she bent an effort from outside the box, over the crossbar.

Maxwell was then incensed when the referee overlooked Cliftonville's appeal for a penalty after her long-range shot appeared to strike the hand of a Galway defender to take the ball away from goal.

The Reds' best opportunity of the first period fell to Caitlin McGuinness on the stroke of half-time.

The Northern Ireland international got to the ball before Jessica Berlin, twisted and shot wide when presented with an empty net.

Reds miss Magee

Cliftonville came out with more attacking intent in the second period, but their final ball continued to let them down as Galway attempted catch them out on the counter attack.

They missed the surging runs of full-back Abbie Magee, who was injured in the semi-final win against Cork City, which ruled her out of international duty and the final.

Five minutes after the restart at the Showgrounds, Eve Dossen's poked effort from a corner was stopped by Norney at close range

The returning Kirsty McGuinness was denied an equaliser by a last-ditch slide tackle from Isabella Beletic, in what was Cliftonville's best opening of the second period.

Galway held on for the victory, with the Reds now turning their attention to next week's County Antrim Cup final against Crusaders on Monday 31 July.