Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Dale Taylor scored against Wycombe last season while on loan at Burton

Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor has joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Burton, scoring five goals in 20 appearances.

Taylor made his senior international debut for Northern Ireland in June, playing in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

"Dale is a player I've been tracking for a long time," said Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield.

"I know there were a lot of clubs at this level trying to bring him in, so it's a fantastic signing for us and I'm delighted that we've got it done."

Taylor has made one appearance for Forest, as a substitute in an EFL Cup tie, since signing in April 2022, and becomes Wycombe's eighth signing since finishing ninth in League One last season.

Find all the latest transferson our dedicated page.