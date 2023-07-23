Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jamie Searle made two appearances for Barnsley after joining the Tykes from Swansea in 2022

Forest Green Rovers have signed goalkeeper Jamie Searle from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old New Zealand international made two appearances for the Tykes last season after joining from Swansea in summer 2022.

He said: "I'm buzzing to be here. The whole club, the whole opportunity is something that I really looked at and thought 'I want to be a part of that'.

"The club wants to go forward and I want to go forward. I want to help the club get back to League One."

Forest Green manager David Horseman said Searle is a goalkeeper with "high potential".

"We're really excited to have him with us," he added.

Searle is the second goalkeeper to join the League Two club this summer after the arrival of Luke Daniels following his release by Middlesbrough.

