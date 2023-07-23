Pierce Sweeney was sent off for pushing Torquay's Tom Lapslie, after a challenge on Exeter City's Ryan Trevitt

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell says his side were lucky to come away without any injuries after a "dangerous" pre-season friendly at Torquay United.

Torquay won the game 4-1 after a feisty start, with a number of tough tackles in the early moments as the Gulls went 2-0 up in the first 15 minutes.

City defender Pierce Sweeney was sent off soon after as he reacted to a challenge from a Gulls player.

Torquay got two more goals after half-time before Exeter replied late on.

"There were a few actions that were really dangerous and could have injured some of our players," Caldwell told BBC Radio Devon.

"Thankfully we've got away with that, and the incident after that, our players try and protect one of their team-mates and he gets punished for it - and then he gets pushed and nothing happens.

Caldwell added: "I thought it was dangerous in the first half in terms of how some of the actions were.

"I think we've grown in terms of that and I think in the next two games we'll be better for this experience."

The victory for Torquay capped a promising week for the Gulls, who impressed in a 1-1 draw with Championship side Plymouth Argyle earlier in the week.

"The one thing we're not going to be is shrinking violets, we know that and I know that through the personalities that we've brought in," Torquay manager Gary Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"Yes it looked like it was getting too feisty, but something had to give and [there were] a couple got bookings and one lad got sent off."