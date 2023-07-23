Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers got past Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in last season's third round qualifier

Rangers find out their Champions League qualifying opponents on Monday, with Hearts and Hibernian also involved in a European draw.

The Ibrox side enter the penultimate round and will face either Sturm Graz (Aus), Dnipro (Ukr), Panathinaikos (Gre), Genk (Bel), TSC Backa Topola (Srb) or Servette (Sui), with two legs played on 8/9 August and 15 August.

The Europa Conference League third qualifying round draw will feature both Edinburgh clubs.

Hibs start their journey in the prior round against Inter Club d'Escaldes in Andorra on Thursday before the return at Easter Road seven days later.

Hearts will be hoping to reach the group stage for the second consecutive year but, like their city rivals, will be unseeded as they bid for a play-off place.

The possible opponents for either team include: Club Brugge (Bel), Basel (Sui), AZ Alkmaar (Ned), Gent (Bel), Dynamo Kyiv (Ukr), Fenerbahce (Tur), CFR Cluj (Rom), Midtjylland (Den), Partizan (Srb), PAOK (Gre), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Isr), Viktoria Plzen (Cze), Bodo/Glimt (Nor), Lech Poznan (Pol), Rapid Wien (Aus), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Isr), Djurgardens IF (Swe), APOEL (Cyp), Besiktas (Tur), CSKA Sofia (Bul), Twente (Ned), Rijeka (Cro), Vitoria de Guimaraes (Por), Arouca (Por), FCSB (Rom), Legia Warsaw (Pol) and Rosenborg (Nor).

Those matches will be played on 10 August and 17 August.

Last season, Rangers negotiated a third-round qualifier and play-off to make it into the Champions League group phase for the first time since 2010.

However, the 2021-22 Europa League runners-up lost all six games against Napoli, Liverpool and Ajax and set an unwanted tournament record for the worst goal difference.

Should the Ibrox side lose in either qualifying round, they would enter the Europa League groups, where they would likely be in Pot 1.

As Premiership champions, Celtic go straight into the Champions League groups, while Aberdeen wait for the Europa League play-off draw on 7 August.