Bruno Fernandes (right) scored in Manchester United's pre-season win over Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has vowed not to change his ways after being appointed as Manchester United's permanent captain.

Fernandes led United for the first time since taking over from Harry Maguire in Saturday's pre-season win over Arsenal.

Former United captain Gary Neville called Fernandes "a disgrace" for his behaviour in the 7-0 defeat by Liverpool in March.

"The manager liked my discipline and passion and everything I give," midfielder Fernandes said.

Erik ten Hag excused Fernandes for his petulant behaviour against Liverpool, with Fernandes saying before the FA Cup final in June that he felt he owed the Dutchman for standing by him.

However, Fernandes is adamant he will not change, even if that means on occasion he gets it wrong.

"The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me," he said.

"I don't see why I should change. You have to be as natural as you can.

"Sometimes I can be wrong and it is not in the best way, but there are big players in the dressing room. Everything I say to them is because I think they can do big things."

Fernandes said Ten Hag gave him no advance warning of his decision to name him as Maguire's successor.

"My feeling was that I would like it to be me, but I didn't hear anything," Fernandes said.

"The manager wanted to tell the team together."

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have not even competed for the Premier League title or the Champions League, let alone actually won one.

"Manchester United has to fight for everything," Fernandes said. "This club deserves that."

But he accepts another forward is needed, especially given the continued injury issues experienced by Anthony Martial, who was not involved in the 2-0 victory against Arsenal in New Jersey.

"With Wout (Weghorst) gone, we are missing a striker," Fernandes said.

"Anthony is still not fit so we have only one player for the striker position. The club knows and the manager knows we need more people in that position."