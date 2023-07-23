Match ends, Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0.
Stefanie van der Gragt's first-half goal gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory over Fifa Women's World Cup debutants Portugal in Dunedin.
Van der Gragt's powerful header was ruled out by referee Kateryna Monzul before the video assistant referee encouraged her to review her decision.
Portugal failed to trouble the Netherlands defence, registering their only shot on target in the 82nd minute.
The win moved the Netherlands second in Group E, below reigning world champions USA on goal difference.
Despite coming under pressure from a high-pressing Portugal early on, it was the Netherlands with the first opportunity as Lineth Beerensteyn's sliding strike was deflected off the boot of Carole Costa and out for a corner.
That corner proved to be the game's decisive moment as it was whipped in by Netherlands captain Sherida Spitse to the back post, where Van der Gragt towered over Tatiana Pinto to head the ball down across goal and into the bottom right-hand corner.
The Netherlands' celebrations were cut short by the whistle of Monzul, who thought Jill Roord had interfered with Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira before reversing her decision when she reviewed the replay on the pitch-side monitor.
Roord nearly put away another Spitse corner with an unchallenged header from close range, but she directed it over the crossbar.
While the Netherlands dominated possession and continued to look dangerous from set-pieces, Portugal, despite glimmers of promise from Jessica Silva, offered very little in front of goal.
Danielle van de Donk and Beerensteyn forced saves from Pereira early in the second half before Portugal increased their intensity and pushed further into the final third.
However, Francisco Neto's side could not manufacture any clear chances until Telma Encarnacao cut inside from the right and fired straight at goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar late on.
Player of the match
GroenenJackie Groenen
Netherlands
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameGroenenAverage rating
8.19
- Squad number3Player namevan der GragtAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number10Player namevan de DonkAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number21Player nameEgurrolaAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number9Player nameSnoeijsAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number17Player namePelovaAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number11Player nameMartensAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number20Player nameJanssenAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number7Player nameBeerensteynAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number8Player nameSpitseAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number1Player namevan DomselaarAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number22Player nameBrugtsAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number6Player nameRoordAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number18Player nameCasparijAverage rating
6.30
Portugal
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameJéssica SilvaAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number2Player nameCatarina AmadoAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number19Player nameDiana GomesAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number13Player nameFátima PintoAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number15Player nameCarole CostaAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number16Player nameDiana SilvaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameDolores SilvaAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number11Player nameTatiana PintoAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number8Player nameAndreia NortonAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number23Player nameTelma EncarnaçãoAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number1Player nameInês PereiraAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number9Player nameAna BorgesAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number6Player nameAndreia JacintoAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number3Player nameLúcia AlvesAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number20Player nameKika NazarethAverage rating
5.08
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1van Domselaar
- 8Spitse
- 3van der Gragt
- 20Janssen
- 14Groenen
- 17PelovaSubstituted forCasparijat 90+4'minutes
- 6Roord
- 10van de DonkBooked at 78minsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 80'minutes
- 22Brugts
- 7BeerensteynSubstituted forSnoeijsat 87'minutes
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 4Nouwen
- 5van Dongen
- 9Snoeijs
- 12Baijings
- 13Jansen
- 15Dijkstra
- 16Kop
- 18Casparij
- 19Kaptein
- 21Egurrola
- 23Weimar
Portugal
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Teixeira Pereira
- 9Marques Borges
- 15da Silva Costa
- 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 84mins
- 2Silva AmadoSubstituted forde Sousa Alvesat 78'minutes
- 11Ferreira Pinto
- 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 68'minutes
- 8NortonSubstituted forde Jesus Jacintoat 79'minutes
- 13Figueira Pinto
- 10Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 56mins
- 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3de Sousa Alves
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
- 6de Jesus Jacinto
- 7Santos Marques Rodrigues
- 12de Sousa Barros Morais
- 17da Silva Seiça
- 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
- 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
- 21Palma Capeta
- 22Campos Costa
- 23Velosa Encarnação
- Referee:
- Kateryna Monzul
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0.
Post update
Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Kerstin Casparij replaces Victoria Pelova.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Lúcia Alves.
Post update
Foul by Victoria Pelova (Netherlands).
Post update
Lúcia Alves (Portugal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).
Post update
Offside, Netherlands. Damaris Egurrola tries a through ball, but Victoria Pelova is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esmee Brugts.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Katja Snoeijs replaces Lineth Beerensteyn because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands).
Booking
Diana Gomes (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
For years they seen men's football well supported by the media
Yet none of those who dislikes it never went on nearly every HYS to run football down they were just adults and chose not to watch it or read about it.
So why can't those who dislike the women's game just not watch it or read about it why slate it all the time
That Holland v Portugal game. 3 corners in the entire game. 3.
Now about to give France v Jamaica a go.
At least we have a bloke commentary.
That last BBC lot were as dull as the game.
So, here we go.
And the entertainment for 90 minutes
Well played ladies
Bonus is no cheating either!
The Dutch are contenders but fingers crossed England can win their 2nd World Cup after their success in 1966.