Women's World Cup - Group E
NetherlandsNetherlands1PortugalPortugal0

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal: Stefanie van der Gragt scores only goal

By Emily SalleyBBC Sport

By Emily SalleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jackie Groenen, Stefanie van der Gragt and Victoria Pelova celebrate the only goal
The Netherlands lost to the USA in the 2019 Women's World Cup final

Stefanie van der Gragt's first-half goal gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory over Fifa Women's World Cup debutants Portugal in Dunedin.

Van der Gragt's powerful header was ruled out by referee Kateryna Monzul before the video assistant referee encouraged her to review her decision.

Portugal failed to trouble the Netherlands defence, registering their only shot on target in the 82nd minute.

The win moved the Netherlands second in Group E, below reigning world champions USA on goal difference.

Despite coming under pressure from a high-pressing Portugal early on, it was the Netherlands with the first opportunity as Lineth Beerensteyn's sliding strike was deflected off the boot of Carole Costa and out for a corner.

That corner proved to be the game's decisive moment as it was whipped in by Netherlands captain Sherida Spitse to the back post, where Van der Gragt towered over Tatiana Pinto to head the ball down across goal and into the bottom right-hand corner.

The Netherlands' celebrations were cut short by the whistle of Monzul, who thought Jill Roord had interfered with Portugal goalkeeper Ines Pereira before reversing her decision when she reviewed the replay on the pitch-side monitor.

Roord nearly put away another Spitse corner with an unchallenged header from close range, but she directed it over the crossbar.

While the Netherlands dominated possession and continued to look dangerous from set-pieces, Portugal, despite glimmers of promise from Jessica Silva, offered very little in front of goal.

Danielle van de Donk and Beerensteyn forced saves from Pereira early in the second half before Portugal increased their intensity and pushed further into the final third.

However, Francisco Neto's side could not manufacture any clear chances until Telma Encarnacao cut inside from the right and fired straight at goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar late on.

Player of the match

GroenenJackie Groenen

with an average of 8.19

Netherlands

  1. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    8.19

  2. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number10Player namevan de Donk
    Average rating

    7.23

  4. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    7.15

  5. Squad number9Player nameSnoeijs
    Average rating

    7.13

  6. Squad number17Player namePelova
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    7.05

  8. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    6.95

  9. Squad number7Player nameBeerensteyn
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    6.90

  11. Squad number1Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    6.72

  12. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    6.59

  13. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    6.58

  14. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    6.30

Portugal

  1. Squad number10Player nameJéssica Silva
    Average rating

    6.86

  2. Squad number2Player nameCatarina Amado
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number19Player nameDiana Gomes
    Average rating

    6.08

  4. Squad number13Player nameFátima Pinto
    Average rating

    6.08

  5. Squad number15Player nameCarole Costa
    Average rating

    6.08

  6. Squad number16Player nameDiana Silva
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number14Player nameDolores Silva
    Average rating

    5.75

  8. Squad number11Player nameTatiana Pinto
    Average rating

    5.69

  9. Squad number8Player nameAndreia Norton
    Average rating

    5.58

  10. Squad number23Player nameTelma Encarnação
    Average rating

    5.46

  11. Squad number1Player nameInês Pereira
    Average rating

    5.38

  12. Squad number9Player nameAna Borges
    Average rating

    5.29

  13. Squad number6Player nameAndreia Jacinto
    Average rating

    5.25

  14. Squad number3Player nameLúcia Alves
    Average rating

    5.17

  15. Squad number20Player nameKika Nazareth
    Average rating

    5.08

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8Spitse
  • 3van der Gragt
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 17PelovaSubstituted forCasparijat 90+4'minutes
  • 6Roord
  • 10van de DonkBooked at 78minsSubstituted forEgurrolaat 80'minutes
  • 22Brugts
  • 7BeerensteynSubstituted forSnoeijsat 87'minutes
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 5van Dongen
  • 9Snoeijs
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23Weimar

Portugal

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Teixeira Pereira
  • 9Marques Borges
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 19Ribeiro GomesBooked at 84mins
  • 2Silva AmadoSubstituted forde Sousa Alvesat 78'minutes
  • 11Ferreira Pinto
  • 14Jácome da SilvaSubstituted forRamos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousaat 68'minutes
  • 8NortonSubstituted forde Jesus Jacintoat 79'minutes
  • 13Figueira Pinto
  • 10Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 56mins
  • 16Abreu de Sousa e SilvaSubstituted forVelosa Encarnaçãoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3de Sousa Alves
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 5Gaspar Silva Marchão
  • 6de Jesus Jacinto
  • 7Santos Marques Rodrigues
  • 12de Sousa Barros Morais
  • 17da Silva Seiça
  • 18Trindade Coruche Mendes
  • 20Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth Sousa
  • 21Palma Capeta
  • 22Campos Costa
  • 23Velosa Encarnação
Referee:
Kateryna Monzul

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Portugal Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Sherida Spitse with a cross.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Kerstin Casparij replaces Victoria Pelova.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Lúcia Alves.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Victoria Pelova (Netherlands).

  9. Post update

    Lúcia Alves (Portugal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Esmee Brugts (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Damaris Egurrola tries a through ball, but Victoria Pelova is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esmee Brugts.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Katja Snoeijs replaces Lineth Beerensteyn because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands).

  17. Booking

    Diana Gomes (Portugal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Diana Gomes (Portugal Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fátima Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Comments

40 comments

  • Comment posted by FergusK, today at 11:00

    Watched the second half as I thought i'd give the Women's World Cup a chance - it was dire! In 45 minutes i didn't see a 3 pass combination come off. About 2 chances at goal in the whole second half. Lack of quality turned it into a yawn-fest.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 11:00

    This game didn't excite as much as a night in Amsterdam.

  • Comment posted by PolPotter, today at 11:00

    I'm trying so hard to appreciate the women's game but the gulf in quality between the men's and woman's game is so big that the women's game appears to be a different sport. I can't see how it will ever level out.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:00

    There are millions of people who don't like any football mens or womens
    For years they seen men's football well supported by the media
    Yet none of those who dislikes it never went on nearly every HYS to run football down they were just adults and chose not to watch it or read about it.

    So why can't those who dislike the women's game just not watch it or read about it why slate it all the time

  • Comment posted by Penny4em, today at 10:59

    So far, have watched 4 games. And I've got to say, it's been woeful.

    That Holland v Portugal game. 3 corners in the entire game. 3.

    Now about to give France v Jamaica a go.

    At least we have a bloke commentary.

    That last BBC lot were as dull as the game.

    So, here we go.

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 10:56

    Yet another match that paints this "tournament" in a very amateurish light.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 11:00

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Insecure

  • Comment posted by exkazrgs, today at 10:55

    😲☝️and women want to be paid the same for football as men?? Lol

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 10:48

    I loved watching this game; it was like a throwback to the 1970’s Dutch total football era. Two or three Dutch players emulating the Cruyff turn. It was a joy to watch. I think the Dutch could go one better than 2019 & win their first World Cup; trumping the men’s team. Why not? I’ve watched all the games thus far & the Dutch have impressed me the most. Good luck girls 🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱👍👍👍

  • Comment posted by private eye, today at 10:45

    Love the fact that diving is not part of women’s football. The quality is improving year on year and hopefully will soon be the financial equal of the men’s game because of an almost total lack of cheating.

  • Comment posted by LondonIsBlue not Red, today at 10:44

    What a Chance missed by CR7. Thank Goodness crying Bruno was not taken to the tournament. Good win oranges, next time take Ake instead of VVD

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 10:50

      Des Wigwam replied:
      I've read funnier prescriptions

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 10:39

    Another 90 minutes and not very good . The promotion of the game is not going to plan .

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:50

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      Why do you keep watching it then

  • Comment posted by Shaun Perry, today at 10:39

    sorry - womens football is awful. It's been going for long enough to see something better that this - not getting any better either

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 10:51

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      If you cannot see the improvement over the last 5 years you are either clueless or just don't want to

  • Comment posted by YorkshireBear, today at 10:38

    Good to see VAR officials are just as rubbish at women's world cup. As the offside Dutch player had to move to avoid the ball hitting her on the way in, how could she NOT be interfering with play?

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 10:38

    I have nothing but respect for these super fit athletes that run the 90th minute like the start of the match
    And the entertainment for 90 minutes
    Well played ladies

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 10:35

    Portugal had no answer to a very physical Dutch team. Thought the ref missed quite a few dubious tackles

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 10:33

    Some of these women players could easily get a starting spot in the men’s big 6 Premier League teams.
    Bonus is no cheating either!

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 10:37

      big nolte replied:
      Loving the sarcasm Ricky

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 10:31

    Why are there no men involved in the BBC pundits team? Surely this is against men's equal rights?

    • Reply posted by big nolte, today at 10:38

      big nolte replied:
      Maybe because they dont want to be involved , I wouldn't.

  • Comment posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:31

    Another match lacking quality.

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 10:31

    Another brilliant match. This is the best World Cup so far (men and women’s).
    The Dutch are contenders but fingers crossed England can win their 2nd World Cup after their success in 1966.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:33

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      I don’t know what match you were watching!

  • Comment posted by aa, today at 10:31

    Didn't think much of van der Gragt's performance overall, especially her movement. Very static.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 10:32

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      The Dutch really needed her to generate that spark.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti1