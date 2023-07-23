Match ends, Sweden 2, South Africa 1.
Amanda Ilestedt scored a last-minute winner as Sweden beat South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Wellington.
The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions came close to picking up their first point at a World Cup, having lost all three matches on their only previous appearance in 2019.
South Africa opened the scoring with a 48th-minute goal from Hildah Magaia, but it was cancelled out by a deflected Frida Rolfo effort before Ilestedt's decisive header.
Sweden top Group G, with Argentina and Italy to meet on Monday.
South Africa almost opened the scoring when captain Refiloe Jane saw Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic off her line and attempted an audacious strike from 40 yards out, with the ball ending up on the roof of the net.
While Desiree Ellis' side impressed on the counter-attack, Sweden - ranked third in the world - struggled to create clear-cut chances, and Filippa Angeldal forced the only save from Kaylin Swart in the first half with a tame effort from a free-kick routine.
South Africa raced out of the blocks after the break, finding the opener when Musovic could only parry Thembi Kgatlana's deflected shot into the path of Magaia, who ran the ball into the net for her nation's second World Cup goal.
Magaia was absent from her team's celebrations, injuring herself as she bundled the ball into the net, and was substituted shortly after.
As Sweden committed more players forward in search for an equaliser, South Africa enjoyed more counter-attacking opportunities and continued to look the more threatening side.
But their hard work was cancelled out when Rolfo's touch from Johanna Kaneryd's cross was deflected by Lebohang Ramalepe into her own goal.
Peter Gerhardsson's side continued to push forward but were denied by solid South Africa defending until Kosovare Asllani's corner was met by Ilestedt with a strong header.
Player of the match
AsllaniKosovare Asllani
Sweden
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAsllaniAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number11Player nameBlacksteniusAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number13Player nameIlestedtAverage rating
7.90
- Squad number19Player nameRytting KanerydAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number16Player nameAngeldahlAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number23Player nameRubenssonAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number18Player nameRolföAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number8Player nameHurtigAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number6Player nameErikssonAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number15Player nameBlomqvistAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number14Player nameBjörnAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number2Player nameAnderssonAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number22Player nameSchoughAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number1Player nameMusovicAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number20Player nameBennisonAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number17Player nameSegerAverage rating
7.15
South Africa
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameSalgadoAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number10Player nameMotlhaloAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number13Player nameMbaneAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number19Player nameBiyanaAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number2Player nameRamalepeAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number8Player nameMagaiaAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number15Player nameJaneAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number11Player nameKgatlanaAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number12Player nameSeoposenweAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number1Player nameSwartAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number3Player nameGamedeAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number18Player nameHolweniAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number22Player nameKgoaleAverage rating
5.47
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musovic
- 14Björn
- 13Ilestedt
- 6Eriksson
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forHurtigat 88'minutes
- 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 67'minutes
- 23RubenssonSubstituted forSegerat 81'minutes
- 2Andersson
- 9Asllani
- 18RolföSubstituted forSchoughat 67'minutes
- 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forBlomqvistat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sembrant
- 4Lennartsson
- 5Sandberg
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 15Blomqvist
- 17Seger
- 20Bennison
- 21Enblom
- 22Schough
South Africa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 3Gamede
- 18Holweni
- 12Seoposenwe
- 15JaneBooked at 89mins
- 19BiyanaBooked at 74mins
- 8MagaiaSubstituted forSalgadoat 56'minutes
- 10MotlhaloSubstituted forKgoaleat 67'minutes
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 4Matlou
- 5Magama
- 6Cesane
- 7Dhlamini
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 20Moodaly
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
- Referee:
- Katja Koroleva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home13
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 2, South Africa 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caroline Seger (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nomvula Kgoale.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nomvula Kgoale.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonna Andersson (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.
Post update
Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa).
Post update
Attempt saved. Bambanani Mbane (South Africa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nomvula Kgoale with a cross.
Post update
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Refiloe Jane.
Post update
Foul by Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden).
Post update
Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nomvula Kgoale (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thembi Kgatlana.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 2, South Africa 1. Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Bambanani Mbane.
Booking
Refiloe Jane (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Caroline Seger (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Refiloe Jane (South Africa).
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
But it was a good entertaining game and had some good skill on show
Considering most countries have not even had a pro league for even 5 years the improvement already is really good
The overall quality was poor, with 2 of the worst goals you’ll ever see.
Sweden are supposed to be top ranked.
Think USA will win it for the first time but hoping England can make it 2 World Cup trophies after 1966
South Africa unlucky to lose in the end.