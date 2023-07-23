Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
SwedenSweden2South AfricaSouth Africa1

Sweden 2-1 South Africa: Amanda Ilestedt scores late winner

By Emily SalleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments32

Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt (right) celebrates her winning goal against South Africa
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt (right) struck in the last minute to secure three points for Sweden

Amanda Ilestedt scored a last-minute winner as Sweden beat South Africa at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Wellington.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions came close to picking up their first point at a World Cup, having lost all three matches on their only previous appearance in 2019.

South Africa opened the scoring with a 48th-minute goal from Hildah Magaia, but it was cancelled out by a deflected Frida Rolfo effort before Ilestedt's decisive header.

Sweden top Group G, with Argentina and Italy to meet on Monday.

South Africa almost opened the scoring when captain Refiloe Jane saw Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic off her line and attempted an audacious strike from 40 yards out, with the ball ending up on the roof of the net.

While Desiree Ellis' side impressed on the counter-attack, Sweden - ranked third in the world - struggled to create clear-cut chances, and Filippa Angeldal forced the only save from Kaylin Swart in the first half with a tame effort from a free-kick routine.

South Africa raced out of the blocks after the break, finding the opener when Musovic could only parry Thembi Kgatlana's deflected shot into the path of Magaia, who ran the ball into the net for her nation's second World Cup goal.

Magaia was absent from her team's celebrations, injuring herself as she bundled the ball into the net, and was substituted shortly after.

As Sweden committed more players forward in search for an equaliser, South Africa enjoyed more counter-attacking opportunities and continued to look the more threatening side.

But their hard work was cancelled out when Rolfo's touch from Johanna Kaneryd's cross was deflected by Lebohang Ramalepe into her own goal.

Peter Gerhardsson's side continued to push forward but were denied by solid South Africa defending until Kosovare Asllani's corner was met by Ilestedt with a strong header.

Player of the match

AsllaniKosovare Asllani

with an average of 8.36

Sweden

  1. Squad number9Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number11Player nameBlackstenius
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number13Player nameIlestedt
    Average rating

    7.90

  4. Squad number19Player nameRytting Kaneryd
    Average rating

    7.89

  5. Squad number16Player nameAngeldahl
    Average rating

    7.74

  6. Squad number23Player nameRubensson
    Average rating

    7.74

  7. Squad number18Player nameRolfö
    Average rating

    7.68

  8. Squad number8Player nameHurtig
    Average rating

    7.64

  9. Squad number6Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    7.63

  10. Squad number15Player nameBlomqvist
    Average rating

    7.60

  11. Squad number14Player nameBjörn
    Average rating

    7.60

  12. Squad number2Player nameAndersson
    Average rating

    7.51

  13. Squad number22Player nameSchough
    Average rating

    7.49

  14. Squad number1Player nameMusovic
    Average rating

    7.39

  15. Squad number20Player nameBennison
    Average rating

    7.33

  16. Squad number17Player nameSeger
    Average rating

    7.15

South Africa

  1. Squad number9Player nameSalgado
    Average rating

    6.53

  2. Squad number10Player nameMotlhalo
    Average rating

    6.44

  3. Squad number13Player nameMbane
    Average rating

    6.39

  4. Squad number19Player nameBiyana
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number2Player nameRamalepe
    Average rating

    6.32

  6. Squad number8Player nameMagaia
    Average rating

    6.25

  7. Squad number15Player nameJane
    Average rating

    6.18

  8. Squad number11Player nameKgatlana
    Average rating

    6.07

  9. Squad number12Player nameSeoposenwe
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number1Player nameSwart
    Average rating

    5.90

  11. Squad number3Player nameGamede
    Average rating

    5.88

  12. Squad number18Player nameHolweni
    Average rating

    5.75

  13. Squad number22Player nameKgoale
    Average rating

    5.47

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 14Björn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forHurtigat 88'minutes
  • 16AngeldahlSubstituted forBennisonat 67'minutes
  • 23RubenssonSubstituted forSegerat 81'minutes
  • 2Andersson
  • 9Asllani
  • 18RolföSubstituted forSchoughat 67'minutes
  • 11BlacksteniusSubstituted forBlomqvistat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Enblom
  • 22Schough

South Africa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 3Gamede
  • 18Holweni
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 15JaneBooked at 89mins
  • 19BiyanaBooked at 74mins
  • 8MagaiaSubstituted forSalgadoat 56'minutes
  • 10MotlhaloSubstituted forKgoaleat 67'minutes
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 4Matlou
  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 20Moodaly
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe
Referee:
Katja Koroleva

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sweden 2, South Africa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sweden 2, South Africa 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Seger (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nomvula Kgoale.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nomvula Kgoale.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonna Andersson (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist.

  7. Post update

    Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bambanani Mbane (South Africa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nomvula Kgoale with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Nathalie Björn.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Refiloe Jane.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rebecka Blomqvist (Sweden).

  13. Post update

    Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nomvula Kgoale (South Africa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thembi Kgatlana.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 2, South Africa 1. Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Bambanani Mbane.

  17. Booking

    Refiloe Jane (South Africa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Caroline Seger (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Refiloe Jane (South Africa).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Lina Hurtig replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 08:38

    Got a bit of family connection there. My gf's mom is Banyana team physio. She must be gutted. Chins up girls. A loss to a last minute goal against the world's #3 team is no embarrassment

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 08:36

    To be honest this is as bad as tv sport gets.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 08:35

    Easiest thing is football is to organise a team. Happens in premier league all the time so the lesser teams play defensive same as men. All that matters is you win and the performances will come hopefully once teams settled. But first games are most of the time never great to watch men and women.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 08:30

    No doubt there be the usual insecure people on here going out of their way to run women down
    But it was a good entertaining game and had some good skill on show
    Considering most countries have not even had a pro league for even 5 years the improvement already is really good

  • Comment posted by Iolanthe, today at 08:28

    The decision to go antipodean with this tournament is a real puzzler, women's game destined for great things but not via morning kick-offs in heartland markets. The prevailing public reaction is one of indifference and predictably so

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 08:31

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      It has to go to different places around the world this will make it grow more in others parts of the world

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 08:28

    Dire and amateurish according to my wife.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 08:24

    Brilliant game of football and very enjoyable to watch. This was a real advertisement for the women's game and shows it is a better product than the men's version. So proud of all involved.

    • Reply posted by bozo1234, today at 08:27

      bozo1234 replied:
      Better product? You're comparing a ferrari with a lada

  • Comment posted by chelseadad, today at 08:23

    Blackstenius a class act

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 08:23

    Good start for Sweden in a very competitive group.

    • Reply posted by blue chesee, today at 08:26

      blue chesee replied:
      Good start? No need for more fantasy reports 😂

      Sweden were extremely lucky to score in the 89th minute against the 53rd tanked team.

  • Comment posted by blue chesee, today at 08:15

    Unlucky SA, it was only their energy that made the game watchable.

    The overall quality was poor, with 2 of the worst goals you’ll ever see.

    Sweden are supposed to be top ranked.

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 08:13

    This World Cup has really taken off. High quality games with evenly matched teams. Some absolute classics already.
    Think USA will win it for the first time but hoping England can make it 2 World Cup trophies after 1966

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 08:15

      Simon replied:
      High quality! Really?

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 08:10

    A very entertaining game of football even though it was on too early for me to watch.
    South Africa unlucky to lose in the end.

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 08:10

    Commentators very biased towards Sweden, must have had a few quid on them.

    • Reply posted by blue chesee, today at 08:16

      blue chesee replied:
      commentary & presenting has been woeful

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands10100001
3Portugal10100001
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy00000000
3Argentina00000000
4South Africa100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories