Sweden v South Africa - live text updates

Attempt missed. Refiloe Jane (South Africa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musovic
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 13Ilestedt
- 6Eriksson
- 14Björn
- 16Angeldahl
- 23Rubensson
- 2Andersson
- 9Asllani
- 18Rolfö
- 11Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 3Sembrant
- 4Lennartsson
- 5Sandberg
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 15Blomqvist
- 17Seger
- 20Bennison
- 21Enblom
- 22Schough
South Africa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 3Gamede
- 18Holweni
- 12Seoposenwe
- 15Jane
- 19Biyana
- 8Magaia
- 10Motlhalo
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 4Matlou
- 5Magama
- 6Cesane
- 7Dhlamini
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 20Moodaly
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
- Referee:
- Katja Koroleva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kholosa Biyana.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Hildah Magaia (South Africa).
Foul by Elin Rubensson (Sweden).
Hildah Magaia (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Offside, South Africa. Bambanani Mbane tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.
Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.