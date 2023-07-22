Close menu

Manchester United 2-0 Arsenal: Red Devils win New Jersey friendly

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jadon Sancho scores for Manchester United against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium
Jadon Sancho sealed the win at the home of NFL teams the New York Giants and New York Jets

Manchester United gained bragging rights over rivals Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were enough for a 2-0 win at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The game was played out in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed United's new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper could have done better.

And Sancho sealed the win with a powerful shot into the top corner.

The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.

However it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.

Arsenal created a number of chances but failed to find the net, including Gabriel's late header which was deflected wide.

Towards the end of the game some fans started throwing punches at each other in the stand behind the United goal, although the altercation was quickly resolved.

After the final whistle, the two teams took part in a penalty shoot-out - with both managers having decided their players needed to practise in front of a crowd.

United won that too, 5-4, after Arsenal's Fabio Vieira skied his effort over the bar.

Sancho gets on scoresheet

The stadium commentator must have been provided the wrong information about United's number 25, announcing his name as "Jadon Sanchez" twice after his goal, before eventually correcting himself.

Yet, in a way, that faux pas underlined Sancho's own struggles since joining United.

The winger had a poor first season at Old Trafford and then last term a superb pre-season was followed by inconsistency when the important stuff started.

Sancho then had a complete break from the game when his hopes of going to the World Cup came to a crushing end with his omission from England's September internationals.

The 23-year-old is one of those players United would probably sell, save from the fact they would get nothing like the £73m they paid Borussia Dortmund for him.

Sancho has talent though. Of that there is no doubt. He also has lots of pace.

The Londoner showed both as he seized on the loose ball after Gabriel miskicked and must have covered 40 yards at top speed before smashing his strike into the top corner.

Playing in a false nine role and with Anthony Martial again on the injured list, Sancho could save United some money if continued negotiations with Atalanta over Rasmus Hojlund continue to frustrate.

Arsenal fail to fire

The £200m recruitment drive Arsenal have been on this summer means Arteta has options that did not exist last season.

With the exception of striker Gabriel Jesus and currently injured full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Gunners' starting line-up looked like the one they could start their Premier League campaign with.

While the scoreline did not go in their favour, they would have been in front but for a superb double save from Tom Heaton to deny Gabriel Martinelli - and Gabriel's error for United's second was one of those rare mistakes that cannot be predicted.

By the time he had made two lots of changes in the second half, Arteta had swapped almost two-thirds of his team, yet the quality remained.

Eddie Nketiah should have done better after being fed through a quickly-taken free-kick, while Kai Havertz headed Martin Odegaard's cross over when well placed.

In theory, Arsenal are now preparing for a meeting with Barcelona in Los Angeles on Wednesday, although they will travel to the west coast on Sunday in the knowledge the Catalans had to call off their game against Juventus due to a virus sweeping through the camp.

Comments

Join the conversation

132 comments

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 00:21

    "Man Utd beat Arsenal in New Jersey friendly"

    Seems like a waste of time to play a friendly just to show off your new jersey. Most clubs just put a pic on Twitter.

    • Reply posted by majid, today at 00:27

      majid replied:
      I know u don't av one

  • Comment posted by Tm51, today at 00:21

    So dissapointing for Amad... First outing and an injury.... Hope it's not serious and he gets a good crack at breaking into Utd Squad..... (Sunderland fan)... the lad is a gem.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:18

    6 Manchester United teams have beaten Leeds in Norway, Lyon in Scotland and now Arsenal in the USA.
    Can’t really read into friendly matches but not a bad start without Maguire as Club captain.
    Wish the Glazers would finally sell up, and stay put in New York, where they belong with the yankees. Not English football ⚽️

    • Reply posted by majid, today at 00:23

      majid replied:
      Yep

  • Comment posted by HazzaH, today at 00:24

    Arsenal got beaten twice in the same match lol

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 00:29

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Absolutely embarrassing 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:27

    Arsenal practically had three strongest line up minus Jesus. Expected better from them. Good result for united.

    • Reply posted by Come the Glorious Day, today at 00:31

      Come the Glorious Day replied:
      That’s got to be worth 6 points before the season starts

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 00:32

    These friendlies before the season starts, remind me of the week before I go on holiday and I enter the 'Holiday Mode'.

  • Comment posted by gunnermunich, today at 00:28

    What on earth has that appalling kit got to do with Arsenal FC?

    • Reply posted by NS, today at 00:34

      NS replied:
      Trying to be Englands Dortmund I guess.

  • Comment posted by red manc, today at 00:24

    Nice to see all the ABU`s subscribing to MUTV just so they can watch us lose and make silly comments. Have a good sleep lads.

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 00:18

    Arsenal need a few more 105million signings by the looks...🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by the cruiser, today at 00:25

      the cruiser replied:
      LOL

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 00:26

    Yes it’s just a friendly but good to take this forward into the season.
    What was with the penalties at the end?! Only in America I guess!!!

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 00:29

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      Didn’t you have an unprecedented per season friendly winning streak last summer but you still finished miles behind City

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 00:39

    Really poor by Simon stone calling it soccer, it’s football.

    But typical of bbc reporting, no pride in the uk.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 00:44

      kennycanuck replied:
      Soccer is what it's called in many countries.
      Is it really that big of a deal ?

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 00:21

    Arsenal with strikers lost to Manchester United with no striker.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 00:28

    Why does Arteta persist with Fabio Viera and Nketia? They're not elite standard. Pepe and Smith-Rowe are better. United looked sharp tbf.

    • Reply posted by LOLatyourteam, today at 00:33

      LOLatyourteam replied:
      Useless manager, Useless players 🙂

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 00:31

    Why are so many gooners getting worked up over a friendly loss.....fam?

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 00:53

      Mate replied:
      Don't think we are united fans however treating it like 3 points won. City fans laughing at the other side of manchester tonight

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 00:20

    So excited for the new season! GGMU.

    • Reply posted by dominic, today at 00:25

      dominic replied:
      Won the league in July comment right here

  • Comment posted by the cruiser, today at 00:34

    such a lot of bitter posts..Arsenal lost a game of football...get over it...cos they were hopeless....lol

  • Comment posted by ecarlos09, today at 00:17

    What was the point of the penalty shootout?

    • Reply posted by JJK, today at 00:19

      JJK replied:
      A bit of practice. Fun to watch.

  • Comment posted by JayJay, today at 00:48

    HYS on a pointless friendly game. what's the point?

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 00:53

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      It’s Man United

  • Comment posted by Swine Flu, today at 00:51

    Big 6 pointer that.

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 00:43

    Please, Arsenal fans, no car horn honking celebrations for winning the league in February this season.

    It’s very tiresome

