Barcelona call off Juventus friendly in California because of stomach bug
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Barcelona have called off their pre-season friendly with Juventus in the United States because of an outbreak of a stomach bug.
The clubs were due to meet in Santa Clara, California, at 19:30 local time on Saturday (03:30 BST Sunday) as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.
But a Barca statement said "a significant part" of the squad had come down with viral gastroenteritis.
Juventus will hold a training session at Levi's Stadium instead.
Barcelona are due to face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in their next Soccer Champions Tour game at 19:30 local time on Wednesday (03:30 BST Thursday).