Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Airdrie player-manager Rhys McCabe bangs in a late penalty to win the game

Airdrieonians made it two wins from two in the Viaplay Cup with a home success over Premiership new boys Dundee.

Joshua Rae saved a penalty from Lyall Cameron and Diamonds player-manager Rhys McCabe converted a late spot-kick.

League 1 Hamilton Academical were close to an upset, with Bruce Anderson hitting a last-minute equaliser for Livingston in West Lothian.

Ross County avoided a shock, coming from 1-0 down at home to Greenock Morton to win 2-1.

St Johnstone and St Mirren both scored four, away to Alloa Athletic and at home to Arbroath respectively, while Kilmarnock won 2-0 at Dunfermline.

Group A

Cammy Ballantye knocked in the first goal of the day, with a clever lobbed finish inside the opening minute as St Johnstone enjoyed a comfortable afternoon in Alloa.

Ryan McGowan drilled in a second before half-time, with the Saints playing catch-up following a shock loss to Stenhousemuir.

Stevie May made it three and teenage substitute Ben McCrystal cracked in a late fourth.

Stirling Albion lead the way on seven points after a 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir.

Group B

Louis Moult scored his first Dundee United goal and Kevin Holt added two second-half penalties against Peterhead to stop the rot at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin's side jump up to third place, having opened with defeats to Spartans and Partick Thistle.

The Glasgow side remain top but slipped up at home to Falkirk.

James Lyon grabbed a stoppage-time leveller for Thistle to make it 2-2, but the League 1 side took the penalty shoot-out bonus and are now two points behind, having played a game less.

Group C

Hamilton were on course to make it three wins from three after a close-range finish from Andy Winter until Anderson's late intervention.

However, the Accies are sitting pretty on eight points after a shootout bonus, with the Premiership side missing their first two spot-kicks.

Cove Rangers are in second place, with a double from Kyle Connell earning a 3-2 win at Highland League Brechin City.

Group D

George Oakley nodded Greenock Morton into a first-half lead in Dingwall, but Malky Mackay's team hit back through Jay Henderson and Simon Murray.

Stranraer picked up their first points with a 2-1 victory over Edinburgh City.

Group E

Airdrieonians took a top flight scalp to maintain their 100% record.

McCabe held his nerve to provide the only goal from the spot after teenage substitute Josh O'Connor was bundled over.

Dumbarton prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group F

Fraser Murray strokes Kilmarnock in front against Dunfermline

Fraser Murray knocked Kilmarnock into an early lead at East End Park, converting a clever cut-back from Corrie Ndaba after just four minutes.

Murray was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card for an ugly lunge on Lewis McCann and the game remained in the balance until Kyle Vassell came off the bench to add a late second goal for the visitors.

Albion Rovers came from behind to win 2-1 away to Annan Athletic.

Group G

Queen of the South built on their opening draw with Motherwell to see off Elgin City.

Kieran McKechnie and Paul McKay were on target for the visitors, who lost defender Kyle McLelland to a red card for two bookings.

Group H

Mikael Mandron scored his first St Mirren goal, nodding in from a Ryan Strain cross, and fellow striker Stav Nahmani bagged a second-half brace on his debut as a substitute.

Just before half-time, captain Mark O'Hara clipped home after taking a Toyosi Olusanya pass down on his chest.

Montrose, who stunned the Paisley side last week, moved up to second behind Forfar Athletic, but had to settle for an extra bonus point after a 1-1 draw away to Lowland League Cowdenbeath.