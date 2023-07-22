Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Josh Andrews' most successful loan spell in League Two came in 2021-22 when he scored five goals in 22 appearances for Rochdale

Accrington Stanley have signed Birmingham's Josh Andrews and Norwich's Lewis Shipley on loan, while Kelvin Mellor has joined on a one-year deal.

Andrews, 21, and Shipley, 19, both join on season-long loans from their clubs.

Andrews has previously played in League Two during loan spells with Harrogate, Rochdale and Doncaster, while Shipley is yet to play full senior football.

Mellor, 32, moves to Lancashire after being released by Crewe Alexandra at the end of the 2022-23 season.

"This is my fourth loan, I am familiar with the league and I have learnt this is a much more physical league to under-23s football, people's jobs are on the line," Andrews said. external-link

Shipley added: external-link "The quicker the game is, the more it suits me so I think this physicality in League Two will be better for me than 23s football."

"Experience is everything in life but even I am still learning. I will help anyone though and try and pass on my experience to the younger generation," Mellor told the club website. external-link

