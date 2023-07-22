Nathaniel MG Cup: Cardiff City U21s win on pens at Cambrian & Clydach Vale
Cardiff City Under-21s beat Cambrian & Clydach Vale 4-2 on penalties to secure their place in the Nathaniel MG Cup second round.
The Bluebirds were leading 2-1 until stoppage time when Ceri Morgan levelled for Cambrian.
City's youngsters secured victory on penalties in front of over 1,000 fans.
Cardiff and fellow EFL Championship club Swansea are wildcard entries in this season's competition. Swansea's U21s are at Carmarthen on Saturday.
In Friday's other first round ties Llanelli beat Pontardawe Town 1-0, Briton Ferry Llansawel won 2-0 at Abergavenny Town and Afan Lido won 3-1 away to Baglan Dragons.
Llandudno, a new look side under new manager Jordan Hadaway, lost 3-2 at Ruthin Town while Denbigh Town won 1-0 at Chirk AAA.
Cymru Premier's Bala Town beat Connah's Quay Nomads 4-3 on penalties in January to lift the 2022-23 trophy, but only teams from JD Cymru South and North leagues were in the draw from domestic Welsh football.
Nathaniel MG Cup first round draw
Southern Section
Caerau Ely and Trefelin byes into round two.
Goytre United v Llantwit Major
Abertillery Bluebirds v Ammanford
Cwmbran Celtic v Taffs Well
Baglan Dragons 1-3 Afan Lido
Carmarthen Town v Swansea City
Cambrian & Clydach Vale 2-4 (pens) Cardiff City
Llanelli Town 1-0 Pontardawe Town
Abergavenny Town 0-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel
Northern Section
Prestatyn Town and Gresford Athletic were drawn to receive byes into round two.
Ruthin Town 3-2 Llandudno
Caersws v Guilsfield
Holywell Town v Bangor 1876
Porthmadog v Llanidloes Town
Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra
Chirk AAA 0-1 Denbigh Town
Ties are to be played on 21 or 22 July.