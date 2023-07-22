Denmark v China - live text updates

Attempt missed. Wu Chengshu (China PR) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lou Jiahui with a cross.
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Christensen
- 4Sevecke
- 3Ballisager
- 5Boye
- 11Veje
- 2Hasbo
- 6Holmgaard
- 12Kühl
- 19Thomsen
- 10Harder
- 14Sørensen
Substitutes
- 7Troelsgaard
- 8Snerle
- 9Vangsgaard
- 13Thrige
- 15Thøgersen
- 16Larsen
- 17Madsen
- 18Gevitz
- 20Bruun
- 21Gejl
- 22Bay
- 23Svava
China
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Xu
- 2Li
- 11Wang
- 8Yao
- 15Chen
- 6Zhang
- 10Zhang
- 13Yang
- 19Zhang
- 17Wu
- 14Lou
Substitutes
- 1Zhu
- 3Dou
- 4Wang
- 5Wu
- 7Wang
- 9Shen
- 16Yao
- 18Tang
- 20Xiao
- 21Gu
- 22Pan
- 23Gao
- Referee:
- Marie-Soleil Beaudoin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Delay in match because of an injury Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women).
Attempt blocked. Karen Holmgaard (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kathrine Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Denmark Women. Janni Thomsen tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.
Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zhang Linyan (China PR).
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Simone Boye.
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Janni Thomsen.
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Stine Ballisager.
Foul by Pernille Harder (Denmark Women).
Yao Wei (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Zhang Linyan (China PR) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yao Wei.
Attempt missed. Chen Qiaozhu (China PR) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kathrine Kühl (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zhang Rui (China PR).
Karen Holmgaard (Denmark Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wu Chengshu (China PR).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.