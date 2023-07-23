Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

France suffered a frustrating start to their Fifa Women's World Cup campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Jamaica.

Herve Renard's side could not break down a disciplined Jamaica, for whom star striker Khadija Shaw was sent off in stoppage time.

The Reggae Girlz held on for their first Women's World Cup point amid heavy rain at Sydney Football Stadium.

The French must now regroup for their meeting with fellow Group F favourites Brazil on 29 July.

France came close to scoring in the first half when Kadidiatou Diani had a near-post drive scooped away by Becky Spencer before a deflected effort which flashed past the post.

Diani twice headed narrowly wide before hitting the crossbar and post late in the second half, but Jamaica were roared on to a draw by the locals and neutrals as the latest smaller nation to impress at these finals.

French optimism dampened in Sydney rain

Having fallen at the quarter-finals in the past three World Cups, this has been pegged as the tournament for France to go deeper.

After the tempestuous Corinne Diacre reign - ended in March when Wendie Renard and several team mates threated not to play at the World Cup at all - good feeling had returned around the French camp under new manager Herve Renard.

Herve Renard, who masterminded Saudi Arabia's extraordinary win over Argentina at the men's World Cup, has brought in an attacking 4-3-3 formation to bring the best out of his immensely talented squad.

But they were blunted in Sydney by a Jamaica defence which pressed hard and well, never allowing Diani or Eugenie le Sommer enough time or space to work their magic.

Rising star Selma Bacha - winner of four Champions League titles with Lyon by the age of 22 and very impressive at Euro 2022 - missed this game with injury but should return for the key meeting with Brazil. France cannot get her back soon enough.

Jamaica joy punctured by Shaw red

In attack, Jamaica had one tactic - hit main striker Shaw as soon as possible. Given the talents of "Bunny", who scored 31 goals in 30 games last season for Manchester City, their approach was not surprising.

Her presence alone was enough to stop France throwing too much forward, and a 35-yard free-kick fired inches wide in the first half showed her skills.

But she was also booked for a late tackle on Sakina Karchaoui in the first half, before a clumsy challenge on Wendie Renard in the frantic dying seconds saw her sent off.

Having already gone better than their World Cup debut in 2019 - where they lost all three matches - Jamaica know victory over Panama in their next match will give them genuine hope of a last-16 place.

But losing their captain, top scorer and talisman is a tough blow to take.

Jamaica Jamaica Jamaica France Avg Squad number 9 Player name Le Sommer Average rating 6.74 Squad number 15 Player name Dali Average rating 6.71 Squad number 20 Player name Cascarino Average rating 6.52 Squad number 11 Player name Diani Average rating 6.35 Squad number 16 Player name Peyraud-Magnin Average rating 6.26 Squad number 12 Player name Matéo Average rating 6.23 Squad number 7 Player name Karchaoui Average rating 6.22 Squad number 6 Player name Toletti Average rating 6.14 Squad number 8 Player name Geyoro Average rating 6.12 Squad number 23 Player name Bècho Average rating 5.82 Squad number 3 Player name Renard Average rating 5.82 Squad number 2 Player name Lakrar Average rating 5.71 Squad number 10 Player name Majri Average rating 5.42 Jamaica Avg Squad number 10 Player name Brown Average rating 8.57 Squad number 19 Player name Wiltshire Average rating 8.52 Squad number 8 Player name Spence Average rating 8.52 Squad number 3 Player name Sampson Average rating 8.51 Squad number 21 Player name Matthews Average rating 8.44 Squad number 13 Player name Spencer Average rating 8.38 Squad number 14 Player name Blackwood Average rating 8.27 Squad number 20 Player name Primus Average rating 8.25 Squad number 4 Player name Swaby Average rating 8.22 Squad number 17 Player name Swaby Average rating 8.17 Squad number 11 Player name Shaw Average rating 7.56 Squad number 6 Player name Solaun Average rating 6.90 Squad number 2 Player name Washington Average rating 6.71