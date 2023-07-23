Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group F
FranceFrance0JamaicaJamaica0

France 0-0 Jamaica: France held to goalless draw

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Sydney Football Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments137

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
France suffered a frustrating start to their Fifa Women's World Cup campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Jamaica.

Herve Renard's side could not break down a disciplined Jamaica, for whom star striker Khadija Shaw was sent off in stoppage time.

The Reggae Girlz held on for their first Women's World Cup point amid heavy rain at Sydney Football Stadium.

The French must now regroup for their meeting with fellow Group F favourites Brazil on 29 July.

France came close to scoring in the first half when Kadidiatou Diani had a near-post drive scooped away by Becky Spencer before a deflected effort which flashed past the post.

Diani twice headed narrowly wide before hitting the crossbar and post late in the second half, but Jamaica were roared on to a draw by the locals and neutrals as the latest smaller nation to impress at these finals.

French optimism dampened in Sydney rain

Having fallen at the quarter-finals in the past three World Cups, this has been pegged as the tournament for France to go deeper.

After the tempestuous Corinne Diacre reign - ended in March when Wendie Renard and several team mates threated not to play at the World Cup at all - good feeling had returned around the French camp under new manager Herve Renard.

Herve Renard, who masterminded Saudi Arabia's extraordinary win over Argentina at the men's World Cup, has brought in an attacking 4-3-3 formation to bring the best out of his immensely talented squad.

But they were blunted in Sydney by a Jamaica defence which pressed hard and well, never allowing Diani or Eugenie le Sommer enough time or space to work their magic.

Rising star Selma Bacha - winner of four Champions League titles with Lyon by the age of 22 and very impressive at Euro 2022 - missed this game with injury but should return for the key meeting with Brazil. France cannot get her back soon enough.

Jamaica joy punctured by Shaw red

In attack, Jamaica had one tactic - hit main striker Shaw as soon as possible. Given the talents of "Bunny", who scored 31 goals in 30 games last season for Manchester City, their approach was not surprising.

Her presence alone was enough to stop France throwing too much forward, and a 35-yard free-kick fired inches wide in the first half showed her skills.

But she was also booked for a late tackle on Sakina Karchaoui in the first half, before a clumsy challenge on Wendie Renard in the frantic dying seconds saw her sent off.

Having already gone better than their World Cup debut in 2019 - where they lost all three matches - Jamaica know victory over Panama in their next match will give them genuine hope of a last-16 place.

But losing their captain, top scorer and talisman is a tough blow to take.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 2Lakrar
  • 3Renard
  • 20Cascarino
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 12MatéoBooked at 14minsSubstituted forDaliat 66'minutes
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6Toletti
  • 10MajriSubstituted forBèchoat 66'minutes
  • 11Diani
  • 9Le Sommer

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 4Fazer
  • 13Bacha
  • 14Tounkara
  • 15Dali
  • 17Le Garrec
  • 18Asseyi
  • 19Feller
  • 21Picaud
  • 22Périsset
  • 23Bècho

Jamaica

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Spencer
  • 19Wiltshire
  • 17Swaby
  • 4Swaby
  • 14Blackwood
  • 21MatthewsSubstituted forSolaunat 71'minutes
  • 8Spence
  • 3Sampson
  • 10Brown
  • 20PrimusBooked at 24minsSubstituted forWashingtonat 71'minutes
  • 11ShawBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Schneider
  • 2Washington
  • 5Plummer
  • 6Solaun
  • 7McNamara
  • 9Simmonds
  • 12van Zanten
  • 15Cameron
  • 16Bailey-Gayle
  • 18Carter
  • 22McKenna
  • 23Brooks
Referee:
María Carvajal
Attendance:
39,045

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamJamaica
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 0, Jamaica 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kenza Dali (France).

  4. Post update

    Drew Spence (Jamaica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicki Bècho with a cross.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Wendie Renard (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).

  10. Post update

    Kadidiatou Diani (France) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Vicki Bècho with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Khadija Shaw (Jamaica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Jamaica. Conceded by Estelle Cascarino.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Sakina Karchaoui (France).

  16. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Drew Spence.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wendie Renard (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sakina Karchaoui with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Tiernny Wiltshire.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).

