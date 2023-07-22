Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers' move for Brazilian striker Danilo was in danger of collapsing last night after Feyenoord kicked out the latest bid worth around £5.2m with potential add-ons for the 24-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki is close to completing a £4.3m move to Celtic, with the Polish club agreeing a 15% sell-on clause for the 22-year-old. (Super Express Sport via Daily Record external-link )

Maik Nawrocki has been encouraged to join Celtic by former Legia Warsaw team-mate Josip Juranovic, who left Glasgow for Union Berlin in January. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Young Boys sports director Steve von Bergen says the Swiss club hope to earn over €10m (£8.6m) for the sale of Fabian Rieder, 21, amid rumoured Celtic interest. (Daily Record) external-link

Brendan Rodgers shoots down claims he demanded a huge transfer war chest before agreeing his return to Celtic, saying the club "will reach out and spend what they possibly can within the model". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Striker Albian Ajeti and his agent have so far rejected an offer from Celtic to pay up a percentage of the remaining year on his contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Peterborough have rejected Hearts' first offer for defender Frankie Kent, says director of football Barry Fry, but the 27-year-old has made it clear he want to switch to Tynecastle. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson is confident Will Fish will be back on loan at Easter Road by the end of next week as the defender remains with Manchester United. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Ibrox midfielder Scott Arfield has backed Nicolas Raskin to become captain of Rangers in the future. (Herald) external-link