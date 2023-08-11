Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a medical at Bayern Munich after being given permission to travel to Germany by Tottenham.

Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m) for the 30-year-old on Thursday.

The decision to move was left up to Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the club.

Providing there are no unexpected issues, Kane's move will be completed in time to start the Bundesliga season next week.

It was felt the striker wanted a decision around his future made before the season began, but it has taken Bayern most of the summer to reach a point where Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was prepared to do a deal.

