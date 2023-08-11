Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Tottenham last season

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a medical at Bayern Munich after being given permission to travel to Germany by Tottenham.

Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m) for the 30-year-old on Thursday.

The decision to move was then left up to Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the club.

Providing there are no unexpected issues, Kane's move will be completed in time to start the Bundesliga season next week.

It was felt the striker wanted a decision around his future made before the season began, but it has taken Bayern most of the summer to reach a point where Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was prepared to do a deal.

Kane had initially been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but it was unclear whether Levy would have been willing to sell him to another Premier League club.

He could have run down the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

Manchester City's attempt to sign Kane in 2021 prompted the England striker to delay his return for pre-season training, but he played on Tottenham's pre-season tour of Australia and South East Asia while negotiations with Bayern continued, last appearing on Sunday against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Spurs will face Brentford in their first match of the season on Sunday while Bayern begin their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top-flight he needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

But England's all-time leading scorer - with 58 international goals - has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - an 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had promised to sell Kane his "vision" for the club following his appointment this summer, saying he wanted the forward to stay.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane's future