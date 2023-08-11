Close menu

Harry Kane: Tottenham and England striker to have medical at Bayern Munich

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments189

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored 30 goals in 38 Premier League games for Tottenham last season

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a medical at Bayern Munich after being given permission to travel to Germany by Tottenham.

Bayern and Spurs agreed a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m) for the 30-year-old on Thursday.

The decision to move was then left up to Kane, who is Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Kane had one year left on his contract and was unlikely to stay with the club.

Providing there are no unexpected issues, Kane's move will be completed in time to start the Bundesliga season next week.

It was felt the striker wanted a decision around his future made before the season began, but it has taken Bayern most of the summer to reach a point where Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was prepared to do a deal.

Kane had initially been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but it was unclear whether Levy would have been willing to sell him to another Premier League club.

He could have run down the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

Manchester City's attempt to sign Kane in 2021 prompted the England striker to delay his return for pre-season training, but he played on Tottenham's pre-season tour of Australia and South East Asia while negotiations with Bayern continued, last appearing on Sunday against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Spurs will face Brentford in their first match of the season on Sunday while Bayern begin their season against RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times - in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 - and with 213 goals from 320 games in the English top-flight he needed just 48 more to break Alan Shearer's Premier League scoring record.

But England's all-time leading scorer - with 58 international goals - has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern Munich claimed their 33rd Bundesliga title last season - an 11th in a row - and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou had promised to sell Kane his "vision" for the club following his appointment this summer, saying he wanted the forward to stay.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on Harry Kane's future
Comments

Join the conversation

189 comments

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 08:34

    They may discover what causes him to keep falling over.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 08:40

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Cowardly move from Kane. He should wait until next season and then pick his team.

      Players were supposed to be empowered by the Bosman ruling but the reality is none of them have the balls to play out their contract and move on under their own terms.

  • Comment posted by Everybody Wants to Ruin the World, today at 08:31

    Good luck to him but that’s Spurs season over before it started!

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 08:37

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Same as the last 62 !

  • Comment posted by JC, today at 08:33

    As a Man Utd fan, truly wish the best for him.

    The systemic under investment in Spurs has been criminal and it's clear that Levy wants to run a champagne club on lemonade money. That's not an environment where you can realise proper success. Kane been a loyal servant for years for both club and country - he deserve the opportunity for a proper tilt at a title or even the CL.

    • Reply posted by Marlo Stanfield, today at 08:37

      Marlo Stanfield replied:
      Where were Spurs before Levy stepped in?

  • Comment posted by themightofthorge, today at 08:30

    Hopefully we can get to the much anticipated first attempt interview where he takes on German.

    • Reply posted by AndyB, today at 08:32

      AndyB replied:
      Absolutely

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 08:35

    Good luck to him, at least he's not jumping on the Saudi money train, yet.

  • Comment posted by Olly, today at 08:33

    Good luck to the man. He’s served spurs well and should win a few trophies now and deservedly so. He could be as successful as Lewandowski was there.

    • Reply posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 08:37

      Magic Man Malignaggi replied:
      Bayern to win the Bundesliga & Celtic to win the SPL as a double. Keep it hush hush, we don’t want the bookies catching on… 🤫

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 08:33

    I thought he's have preferred to stay in the bubble, but good luck to him, he will have a chance of winning something with Bayern

  • Comment posted by M1, today at 08:34

    Apparently Shearer drove him to the airport himself.

  • Comment posted by Eromzy, today at 08:33

    It's high time Kane moves on to greater challenge

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 08:34

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Speaking German lol ?
      He can't manage English !

  • Comment posted by Big Mike, today at 08:30

    Good decision Harry.

    • Reply posted by hmm, today at 08:35

      hmm replied:
      Yes finally he can leave and win some trophies to secure his legacy as on of the greatest English strikers of all time

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 08:31

    Just put a fiver on Dortmund ending Bayern’s title streak this year.

    • Reply posted by Niram, today at 08:38

      Niram replied:
      Bayern won it last year with Chupo Moting up front, they should win it with Kane a lot easier.

  • Comment posted by The Professors, today at 08:31

    The irony will be for Kane that with Bayern having won the last 10 Bundesliga titles, they fail to win it this year.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 08:35

    Can you imagine the number of articles we'll get if he actually fails his medical. Just pleased that the season actually starts tonight so we can have articles about the matches rather than transfer rumours.

  • Comment posted by Swiss Cheese, today at 08:36

    That's a lot of money.

    Is he really worth (financially) almost double Haaland's fee?

    • Reply posted by clarke, today at 08:40

      clarke replied:
      No his not but then again Haaland had something like 50 million release clause. If he didn’t have that and given his form in Germany it would of been 100-150 million easy

  • Comment posted by Pablo but oot of the country the noo, today at 08:32

    Guess we’ll know if Kane is Abel after medical

    • Reply posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 08:36

      xxxxxxxcc replied:
      Protect them ankles Harry.....

  • Comment posted by Barrel2000, today at 08:31

    I wonder if the medical will uncover what it is that causes him not to show up in big games like cup finals or WC QF's & SF's for England ?

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 08:44

      disgustedofwells replied:
      He could easily fail at the medical too

  • Comment posted by Carrowyoda, today at 08:36

    room for more interesting topics now

  • Comment posted by 4DS, today at 08:31

    Thank goodness that is over.......!

  • Comment posted by hugo, today at 08:35

    And still it drags on

  • Comment posted by SweeperKeeper, today at 08:32

    As a Bayern supporter, this is brilliant news! We desperately needed a #9 and Kane looks a perfect fit. I'm really surprised (but delighted) to see this get over the line.

