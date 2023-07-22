Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Japan have played in every Fifa Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1991

Japan got their 2023 Fifa World Cup campaign off to a brilliant start with a 5-0 victory against debutants Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Hinata Miyazawa's two goals were separated by a Mina Tanaka strike before Jun Endo added a fourth.

Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off for conceding a late penalty.

Her replacement Eunice Sakala saved Riko Ueki's penalty but was ruled to have come off her line and the Japan striker slotted home the second effort.

Japan move top of Group C, above Spain on goal difference.

