Women's World Cup - Group C
ZambiaZambia0JapanJapan5

Zambia 0-5 Japan: Hinata Miyazawa goals help 2011 champions thrash Zambia

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa of Japan celebrates after scoring against Zambia
Japan have played in every Fifa Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1991

Japan got their 2023 Fifa World Cup campaign off to a brilliant start with a 5-0 victory against debutants Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Hinata Miyazawa's two goals were separated by a Mina Tanaka strike before Jun Endo added a fourth.

Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off for conceding a late penalty.

Her replacement Eunice Sakala saved Riko Ueki's penalty but was ruled to have come off her line and the Japan striker slotted home the second effort.

Japan move top of Group C, above Spain on goal difference.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Zambia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1MusondaBooked at 90mins
  • 8Belemu
  • 15Musesa
  • 3MweembaSubstituted forPhiriat 82'minutes
  • 13Tembo
  • 4Banda
  • 17Kundananji
  • 14LunguSubstituted forLubandjiat 72'minutes
  • 12Katongo
  • 19MapepaSubstituted forChitunduat 72'minutesSubstituted forSakalaat 90+9'minutes
  • 11Banda

Substitutes

  • 2Soko
  • 5Mulenga
  • 6Wilombe
  • 7Lubandji
  • 9Mubanga
  • 10Selemani
  • 16Lungu
  • 18Sakala
  • 20Chanda
  • 21Chitundu
  • 22Banda
  • 23Phiri

Japan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Yamashita
  • 23Ishikawa
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Nagano
  • 13EndoSubstituted forSeikeat 77'minutes
  • 15FujinoSubstituted forNaomotoat 77'minutes
  • 7MiyazawaSubstituted forChibaat 90+3'minutes
  • 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 6Sugita
  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 12Takahashi
  • 16Hayashi
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamZambiaAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home0
Away26
Shots on Target
Home0
Away11
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 5.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Zambia Women 0, Japan 5. Riko Ueki (Japan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Japan.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Zambia Women. Eunice Sakala replaces Avell Chitundu.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women) for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Japan. Riko Ueki draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Remina Chiba (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hikaru Naomoto with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Martha Tembo.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remina Chiba (Japan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hikaru Naomoto.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kiko Seike (Japan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Remina Chiba replaces Hinata Miyazawa.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Yui Hasegawa tries a through ball, but Kiko Seike is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martha Tembo (Zambia Women).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Rion Ishikawa tries a through ball, but Hikaru Naomoto is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Zambia Women. Conceded by Kiko Seike.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Zambia Women. Vast Phiri replaces Lushomo Mweemba because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Moeka Minami tries a through ball, but Riko Ueki is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

12 comments

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 10:35

    Zambia a little unlucky that Japan were on fire today.
    I think Japan have a super skilful team and will take some beating

  • Comment posted by pistol , today at 10:28

    Why anyone would watch this is beyond me..

    • Reply posted by ThEvilHasLanded, today at 10:32

      ThEvilHasLanded replied:
      Why bother to comment of you're not interested just move on

  • Comment posted by ThEvilHasLanded, today at 10:28

    Wasn't really a contest this. Disallowed penalties for offside etc score might have been double figures

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:27

    Great for Japan and well done to them but as a lifelong Haiti fan my interests are really elsewhere. 😎

  • Comment posted by GeoffHa, today at 10:26

    Only able to see the first half, so missed the goal flurry. Zambia’s complete inability to find a teammate with a pass was dispiriting. How could the commentary team not see that Japan’s disallowed goal was way offside, by the way? Look harder!

  • Comment posted by koolombre, today at 10:25

    Should not the first yellow card have been rescinded as VAR ruled out the penalty for offside

    • Reply posted by John, today at 10:29

      John replied:
      I wondered that too. A card for violent conduct should remain, but not for this one.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:25

    Expanding this tournament to 32 teams was a complete farce. The stats in some of the games so far are so one-sided they can barely be called competitive fixtures. This is not a criticism of the women's game, but it's a long way from being able to follow the same format as the men's.

    • Reply posted by beehave, today at 10:31

      beehave replied:
      I completely agree. Even as a woman I watch some of these games and it's like the local Monday night football club playing against the Premier league. The quality of some of the women's teams is dismal

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England10100001
2Haiti10100001
3Denmark00000000
4China00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

