Match ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 5.
Japan got their 2023 Fifa World Cup campaign off to a brilliant start with a 5-0 victory against debutants Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Hinata Miyazawa's two goals were separated by a Mina Tanaka strike before Jun Endo added a fourth.
Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda was sent off for conceding a late penalty.
Her replacement Eunice Sakala saved Riko Ueki's penalty but was ruled to have come off her line and the Japan striker slotted home the second effort.
Japan move top of Group C, above Spain on goal difference.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Zambia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1MusondaBooked at 90mins
- 8Belemu
- 15Musesa
- 3MweembaSubstituted forPhiriat 82'minutes
- 13Tembo
- 4Banda
- 17Kundananji
- 14LunguSubstituted forLubandjiat 72'minutes
- 12Katongo
- 19MapepaSubstituted forChitunduat 72'minutesSubstituted forSakalaat 90+9'minutes
- 11Banda
Substitutes
- 2Soko
- 5Mulenga
- 6Wilombe
- 7Lubandji
- 9Mubanga
- 10Selemani
- 16Lungu
- 18Sakala
- 20Chanda
- 21Chitundu
- 22Banda
- 23Phiri
Japan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Yamashita
- 23Ishikawa
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 2Shimizu
- 14Hasegawa
- 10Nagano
- 13EndoSubstituted forSeikeat 77'minutes
- 15FujinoSubstituted forNaomotoat 77'minutes
- 7MiyazawaSubstituted forChibaat 90+3'minutes
- 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Miyake
- 6Sugita
- 8Naomoto
- 9Ueki
- 12Takahashi
- 16Hayashi
- 17Seike
- 18Tanaka
- 19Moriya
- 20Hamano
- 21Hirao
- 22Chiba
- Referee:
- Tess Olofsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away26
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 5.
Post update
Goal! Zambia Women 0, Japan 5. Riko Ueki (Japan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Japan.
Substitution
Substitution, Zambia Women. Eunice Sakala replaces Avell Chitundu.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women) for a bad foul.
Post update
Penalty Japan. Riko Ueki draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Remina Chiba (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hikaru Naomoto with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Martha Tembo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Remina Chiba (Japan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hikaru Naomoto.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kiko Seike (Japan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Substitution
Substitution, Japan. Remina Chiba replaces Hinata Miyazawa.
Post update
Offside, Japan. Yui Hasegawa tries a through ball, but Kiko Seike is caught offside.
Post update
Riko Ueki (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martha Tembo (Zambia Women).
Post update
Offside, Japan. Rion Ishikawa tries a through ball, but Hikaru Naomoto is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Zambia Women. Conceded by Kiko Seike.
Substitution
Substitution, Zambia Women. Vast Phiri replaces Lushomo Mweemba because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Japan. Moeka Minami tries a through ball, but Riko Ueki is caught offside.
I think Japan have a super skilful team and will take some beating