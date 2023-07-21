Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
ZambiaZambia0JapanJapan1

Zambia v Japan - live text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Zambia

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Musonda
  • 8Belemu
  • 15Musesa
  • 3Mweemba
  • 13Tembo
  • 4Banda
  • 17Kundananji
  • 14Lungu
  • 12Katongo
  • 19Mapepa
  • 11Banda

Substitutes

  • 2Soko
  • 5Mulenga
  • 6Wilombe
  • 7Lubandji
  • 9Mubanga
  • 10Selemani
  • 16Lungu
  • 18Sakala
  • 20Chanda
  • 21Chitundu
  • 22Banda
  • 23Phiri

Japan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Yamashita
  • 23Ishikawa
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Nagano
  • 13Endo
  • 15Fujino
  • 7Miyazawa
  • 11Tanaka

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 6Sugita
  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 12Takahashi
  • 16Hayashi
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamZambiaAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jun Endo (Japan) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Martha Tembo (Zambia Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Saki Kumagai tries a through ball, but Risa Shimizu is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fuka Nagano.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Zambia Women 0, Japan 1. Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Japan. Fuka Nagano tries a through ball, but Jun Endo is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Zambia Women. Evarine Katongo tries a through ball, but Barbra Banda is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Catherine Musonda.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fuka Nagano (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lushomo Mweemba (Zambia Women).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Lushomo Mweemba.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moeka Minami.

  18. Post update

    Jun Endo (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Barbra Banda (Zambia Women).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jun Endo (Japan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11003033
2Japan11001013
3Zambia100101-10
4Costa Rica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Denmark00000000
3China00000000
4Haiti00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

