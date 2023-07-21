Zambia v Japan - live text updates

First Half ends, Zambia Women 0, Japan 1.
Line-ups
Zambia
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Musonda
- 8Belemu
- 15Musesa
- 3Mweemba
- 13Tembo
- 4Banda
- 17Kundananji
- 14Lungu
- 12Katongo
- 19Mapepa
- 11Banda
Substitutes
- 2Soko
- 5Mulenga
- 6Wilombe
- 7Lubandji
- 9Mubanga
- 10Selemani
- 16Lungu
- 18Sakala
- 20Chanda
- 21Chitundu
- 22Banda
- 23Phiri
Japan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Yamashita
- 23Ishikawa
- 4Kumagai
- 3Minami
- 2Shimizu
- 14Hasegawa
- 10Nagano
- 13Endo
- 15Fujino
- 7Miyazawa
- 11Tanaka
Substitutes
- 5Miyake
- 6Sugita
- 8Naomoto
- 9Ueki
- 12Takahashi
- 16Hayashi
- 17Seike
- 18Tanaka
- 19Moriya
- 20Hamano
- 21Hirao
- 22Chiba
- Referee:
- Tess Olofsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt blocked. Jun Endo (Japan) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Hand ball by Martha Tembo (Zambia Women).
Offside, Japan. Saki Kumagai tries a through ball, but Risa Shimizu is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Fuka Nagano.
Goal!
Goal! Zambia Women 0, Japan 1. Hinata Miyazawa (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.
Offside, Japan. Fuka Nagano tries a through ball, but Jun Endo is caught offside.
Offside, Zambia Women. Evarine Katongo tries a through ball, but Barbra Banda is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Catherine Musonda (Zambia Women).
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Catherine Musonda.
Attempt saved. Fuka Nagano (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lushomo Mweemba (Zambia Women).
Corner, Japan. Conceded by Lushomo Mweemba.
Attempt blocked. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moeka Minami.
Jun Endo (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barbra Banda (Zambia Women).
Foul by Jun Endo (Japan).