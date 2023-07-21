Match ends, USA 3, Vietnam Women 0.
United States launched their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive world crown with a comfortable win against Women's World Cup debutants Vietnam in Auckland.
Sophia Smith struck twice before half-time for the the four-time world champions in front of thousands of their travelling fans in a crowd of 41,107.
Smith, one of 14 players in the USA squad appearing at their first World Cup, fired the number one ranked team in the world ahead with a low drilled finish from an angle.
Her second was awarded following a lengthy check by the Video Assistant Referee for an offside before captain Lindsey Horan swept home the third in the 78th minute.
There was a memorable moment for keeper Kim Thanh when she was mobbed by her jubilant team-mates after keeping out Alex Morgan's penalty which was awarded for a foul on Trinity Rodman.
Vietnam rarely managed to get out of their own half but they worked hard and produced a gritty defensive performance to keep the scoreline respectable.
Bigger tests to come
While this was not the hammering some had predicted in the build-up, the United States did enough to get their campaign off to a winning start.
Four years ago in France they record the biggest ever Women's World Cup win, a 13-0 thrashing of Thailand, in their opening game on the way to winning the tournament.
They carved out enough chances against Vietnam to record another double-digit win and there will be a tinge of disappointment from boss Vlatko Andonovski that his side did not make the most of their 28 attempts.
The USA arrived in New Zealand as favourites but tougher tests lie ahead and only after Thursday's match in Wellington against the Netherlands - a repeat of the 2019 final - will their fans learn more about whether they can make it three World Cups successes in a row.
This was so comfortable that Andonovski sent on 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson for her first taste of the World Cup, while fellow substitute and icon Megan Rapinoe also made her 200th appearance for the Stars and Stripes - 17 years to the weekend she made her debut.
Rapinoe had a chance to mark the milestone with a goal but failed to take her chance, while Rose Lavelle struck the bar in the closing stages.
Women's World Cup alive with colour
Eden Park was awash with colour as the defending champions launched their bid for a fifth world title.
There was red, white and blue all around the ground as thousands of fans, who had travelled thousands of miles from the United States to be in Auckland, watched their team get off to a solid start in New Zealand's national stadium.
Chants of "USA, USA, USA," broke out around the ground at regular intervals, while some supporters came dressed up as the Statue of Liberty. Others wore shirts with 'Rapinoe' on the back and one couple even brought their baby to the match.
There was a good luck message from former US President Barack Obama before the match.
"You represent the best of the best, and I'll be cheering for you all the way," he wrote on social media.
Inside the ground there were patches of red as Vietnam's expat community turned up to watch a moment in their country's sporting history, with it being the first time Vietnam had appeared in a Fifa men's or women's World Cup.
Vietnam were organised, tenacious and disciplined but they did not test Alyssa Naeher once despite neutrals in the crowd roaring each time their players crossed the halfway line.
USA
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameNaeherAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number23Player nameFoxAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number8Player nameErtzAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number4Player nameGirmaAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number19Player nameDunnAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number9Player nameDeMeloAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number17Player nameSullivanAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number10Player nameHoranAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number20Player nameRodmanAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number13Player nameMorganAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number11Player nameSmithAverage rating
8.41
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameHuertaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameO'HaraAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number7Player nameThompsonAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number15Player nameRapinoeAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number16Player nameLavelleAverage rating
7.60
Vietnam
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameTran Thi Kim ThanhAverage rating
8.86
- Squad number17Player nameTran Thi Thu ThaoAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number2Player nameLuong Thi Thu ThuongAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number13Player nameLê Thi Diem MyAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number4Player nameTran Thi ThuAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number5Player nameHoàng Thi LoanAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number23Player nameNguyen Thi Bích ThùyAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number10Player nameTran Thi Hai LinhAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number11Player nameThái Thi ThaoAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number7Player nameNguyen Thi Tuyet DungAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number9Player nameHuynh NhuAverage rating
6.75
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameChuong Thi KieuAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number12Player namePham Hai YenAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number16Player nameDuong Thi VânAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number21Player nameNgân Thi Van SuAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number22Player nameNguyen Thi My AnhAverage rating
7.00
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Naeher
- 23FoxSubstituted forHuertaat 84'minutes
- 8Ertz
- 4Girma
- 19DunnSubstituted forO'Haraat 84'minutes
- 9DeMeloSubstituted forLavelleat 63'minutes
- 17Sullivan
- 10HoranBooked at 56mins
- 20RodmanSubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutes
- 13MorganSubstituted forRapinoeat 63'minutes
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 2Sanchez
- 3Huerta
- 5O'Hara
- 6Williams
- 7Thompson
- 12Cook
- 14Sonnett
- 15Rapinoe
- 16Lavelle
- 18Murphy
- 21Kingsbury
- 22Mewis
Vietnam
Formation 5-4-1
- 14Tran
- 17Tran
- 2LuongSubstituted forChuongat 61'minutes
- 13Lê
- 4Tran
- 5Hoàng
- 23NguyenSubstituted forNguyenat 61'minutes
- 10TranSubstituted forDuongat 89'minutes
- 11Thái
- 7NguyenSubstituted forNgânat 45'minutes
- 9HuynhBooked at 75minsSubstituted forPhamat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dào
- 3Chuong
- 6Tran
- 8Tran
- 12Pham
- 15Nguyen
- 16Duong
- 18Vu
- 19Nguyen
- 20Khong
- 21Ngân
- 22Nguyen
- Referee:
- Bouchra Karboubi
- Attendance:
- 41,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 3, Vietnam Women 0.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Chuong Thi Kieu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, USA. Lindsey Horan tries a through ball, but Rose Lavelle is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Chuong Thi Kieu.
Substitution
Substitution, Vietnam Women. Duong Thi Vân replaces Tran Thi Hai Linh because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Tran Thi Hai Linh (Vietnam Women).
Post update
Foul by Sophia Smith (USA).
Post update
Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Alyssa Thompson (USA).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophia Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Sofia Huerta replaces Emily Fox.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Kelley O'Hara replaces Crystal Dunn.
Post update
Offside, USA. Rose Lavelle tries a through ball, but Emily Fox is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Tran Thi Thu Thao.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julie Ertz (USA) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Megan Rapinoe with a cross.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Lê Thi Diem My.
Post update
Attempt missed. Megan Rapinoe (USA) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.