Gateshead: Hearse left on pitch by masked men forces game to be abandoned
A pre-season friendly between Dunston and Gateshead was abandoned at half-time after men wearing masks drove a hearse on to the pitch.
Leaflets making allegations against two men were thrown out of the window during the incident.
Gateshead tweeted: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half-time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."
The hearse was left on the pitch as the individuals exited via a second car.
Gateshead-based Dunston UTS play in the Northern Premier League - East Division, the eighth tier of English football, and were featuring in their fourth pre-season fixture of the summer against National League outfit Gateshead.
Police attended the scene with support from a helicopter.