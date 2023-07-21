Close menu

Kylian Mbappe left out of Paris St-Germain's pre-season trip to Asia

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has won five titles during his time at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris St-Germain's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer is refusing to sign a year's extension to his contract which ends next summer.

PSG therefore want to sell the France forward now and secure a transfer fee rather than let him go for nothing.

Mbappe, however, has said he wants to remain with PSG for one more year before leaving upon the expiration of his current deal.

He is widely believed to be aiming to join Real Madrid for nothing at the end of the upcoming season.

The striker remains the second most expensive player ever, joining PSG in 2017 in a transfer worth £165.7m. The World Cup winner has scored 212 goals in 260 games since arriving from AS Monaco.

PSG believe the present situation cannot be allowed to continue and for Mbappe to remain as part of their playing group, hence the decision to leave him at home.

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made clear his determination to take a hard-line stance over the issue, saying it is "impossible" that Mbappe will be allowed to leave for free in 2024.

It is understood a number of clubs have inquired about Mbappe and PSG would be willing to sell this summer. It is thought unlikely the forward would accept any deal given his preference to join Real next summer.

PSG won Ligue 1 last season, but finished just a point ahead of RC Lens despite their comparatively enormous financial resources, and were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 by Bayern Munich.

Manager Christophe Galtier was removed from his position earlier this summer and replaced by former Barcelona, AS Roma and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Another of PSG's star forwards, Lionel Messi, has already departed this summer. The Argentine, whose country beat Mbappe's France in the final of the World Cup in Qatar last December, has joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 00:19

    I’m relatively young but I don’t remember even flashy era players like Messi, Ronaldinho etc behaving in as entitled a way as this guy. The internet is quite a hype machine.

    Game’s gone 🤔

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 00:14

    Horrible Club with owners who think they can buy success. They initially caused the the hyper transfer fees to go into the 100’s of millions. Though a great player, has a horrible attitude and would seek to leave any club if they dare upset him!

  • Comment posted by irtbxqck, today at 00:11

    He will be an Arsenal player in the not to distant future

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 00:17

      jay replied:
      Made me laugh anyway 😂👍

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:11

    He plays for PSG in the French League. That's the equivalent of playing for Stoke on a wet Wednesday night.

  • Comment posted by bowlerman, today at 00:07

    If he's that good, prove it, play for Stoke on a wet Wednesday night in a cup match

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 00:09

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Just remember he can afford to buy Stoke.

  • Comment posted by USBC, today at 00:07

    What needs to happen is Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi needs to step down. He seems to be a very poor leader who instead of motivating his players, gives them ultimatums that backfire.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 00:11

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Why would he do that? After all PSG is part of his play set.

  • Comment posted by mmmmt, today at 00:06

    man utd loan for a year incoming

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 00:15

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Why? So he can then leave on a free? UTD living rent free?

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 00:06

    Kylian should get himself a decent club. PSG don't deserve him. Just like with Messi

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 00:05

    Dammit Liverpool put a bid in...

  • Comment posted by You, today at 00:05

    Martial straight swap please

  • Comment posted by AD, at 23:53 21 Jul

    Welcome to Old Trafford fella

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, at 23:50 21 Jul

    Toxic personality

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 00:03

      Neil replied:
      Yes psg do seem very toxic, the way they treat players is awful, hopefully he sticks it to them and they get nothing when he leaves. An awful club from top to bottom

  • Comment posted by Kyle0, at 23:50 21 Jul

    Mbappe's people phoned Real Madrid on 3rd June whenever it looked like Benzema was going. Next day it was confirmed.
    He wanted his transfer a yr earlier than planned without Benzema around. He wants to be the leader of the Madrid attack asap.
    This isn't a guess, its information.

    Mbappe collects 40 million euro 'loyalty bonus' on 31st July and then joins Real Madrid. Bet on it, make easy money.

  • Comment posted by barnesology, at 23:49 21 Jul

    Good opportunity for a PL club to take him on loan for a season.
    Now... who's got money to burn and an owner who needs to win over a sceptical fan base.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, at 23:56 21 Jul

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      Hmm, given his last loan fee even Chelsea wouldn't be that daft.

  • Comment posted by Common Sense is not so common, at 23:47 21 Jul

    ———Vini. Jr Mbappé——-

    —Modric. Jude. Valverde—
    - Tchouameni. -

    Cama. Alaba. Militao. Carvajal
    - Courtois. -

    Rudiger, Mendy, Kroos, Arda Guler, Diaz, Rodrygo

    Not a Madrid fan but will be fun to watch this season

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, at 23:52 21 Jul

      WilyOldFox replied:
      They still got slapped by Barca in the title race minus Jude and Mbappe.

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, at 23:44 21 Jul

    Fed up of this ongoing nonsense. Both deserve each other.

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, at 23:52 21 Jul

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Hear Hear.

  • Comment posted by FourthD, at 23:44 21 Jul

    Just shows how broken football is. Stupid money in salaries, transfers, etc. Does no one else find it obscene that so much money is spent each year in so few? If salaries and transfers were closer to a more more normal level none of this blackmailing behaviour would happen or be necessary…

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:43 21 Jul

    Sell him to Saudi Arabia. That would probably be best for all concerned.

  • Comment posted by notop4forpewl, at 23:43 21 Jul

    Stick to your guns Kylian, PSG don't have a leg to stand on, and they know it. That's why it's called a contract!

    #👑KCR👑🇬🇧

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿😁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by itsgrimupNorth, at 23:40 21 Jul

    Simon stone… bored as his beloved Man U are having sleep overs

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, at 23:56 21 Jul

      WilyOldFox replied:
      'itsGRUMPYupnorth'. There, I fixed your handle.

