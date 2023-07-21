Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest close to signing Man Utd striker for £15m
Nottingham Forest are close to completing a £15m deal for Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga.
He is currently in the United States with United for pre-season but it is understood he will return home for a medical.
The 21-year-old Sweden international has been with United since he was 12 years old and made an impressive first-team breakthrough in 2021.
However he failed to score in 26 games for the club last season.
Everton, who tried to sign him on loan in January, were also interested in Elanga, who scored four goals in 55 games for United.
Elanga would become Forest's first summer signing, in contrast to the club's 29 signings last season.
