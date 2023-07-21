Close menu

Anthony Elanga: Nottingham Forest close to signing Man Utd striker for £15m

By Simon StoneBBC Sport in New Jersey

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments16

Anthony Elanga
Anthony Elanga has been in New Jersey for United's pre-season tour

Nottingham Forest are close to completing a £15m deal for Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga.

He is currently in the United States with United for pre-season but it is understood he will return home for a medical.

The 21-year-old Sweden international has been with United since he was 12 years old and made an impressive first-team breakthrough in 2021.

However he failed to score in 26 games for the club last season.

Everton, who tried to sign him on loan in January, were also interested in Elanga, who scored four goals in 55 games for United.

Elanga would become Forest's first summer signing, in contrast to the club's 29 signings last season.

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 22:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ayupgeeza, today at 22:16

    He's a good prospect with plenty of talent. I think he'll do well at Forest, and he's a good buy for them at £15m. Best of luck to him.

    I hope we include a buyback clause!

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 21:48

    Good luck to him at forest, never truly convinced when he broke through. Garnacho and Diallo look much better prospects to challenge Antony, Rashford and Sancho for the wide positions. Right move all round, hope he is more productive than Lingard for forrest!

  • Comment posted by dazedandconfused, today at 21:46

    Have they got a money tree?

  • Comment posted by Azzy Linden - the last hurrah, today at 21:44

    Just what Forest needed, another £15m player to sit on the bench. They really have to stop spending so much money on absolute dross.

    • Reply posted by AJ23, today at 21:54

      AJ23 replied:
      What makes you so certain Elanga will be sitting on the bench? 'Absolute dross' kept Forest in the Premier League, so I'm not sure what your point is exactly?

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 21:44

    Good move for both - the new club and the player

    Best wishes

    YNWA

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 21:43

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Luke King, today at 21:49

      Luke King replied:
      Anthony Elanga

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 21:40

    Which Forest squad is he joining?

  • Comment posted by notscouseno, today at 21:39

    Hopefully there’s a buyback

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 21:35

    “Rhythm is a dancer, Anthony Elanga,
    You won’t stop him if you dare,
    Came from Scandinavia,
    To be Forest saviour,
    Scoring goals from everywhere.”

    • Reply posted by Rocket Surgeon, today at 22:03

      Rocket Surgeon replied:
      "scoring goals from noooooo-where"

