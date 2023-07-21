Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Brighton plan for stay amid Chelsea interest

By Alex HowellBBC Sport in Philadelphia

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City
Caicedo made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times for Brighton, scoring twice

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says he is planning to have midfielder Moises Caicedo in his squad for next season amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

Caicedo is one of Chelsea's long-term transfer targets and a £70m bid was rejected this week.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal also trying to sign the Ecuadorian in January.

"At the moment Moises is a Brighton player," De Zerbi said.

Speaking in the United States, where his team is participating in the Premier League Summer Series alongside five other English sides including Chelsea, De Zerbi added: "I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us.

"For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises. If Moises leaves we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play the next season with the same [quality].

"We deserve to play in the Europa League and we want to compete at our best."

Brighton qualified for European competition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

It has been reported that after Caicedo extended his contract in February, De Zerbi and the player verbally agreed he could leave the Seagulls in the summer window.

"It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I'm not a sporting director. I'm only a coach," De Zerbi said.

"In my work, I am used to speaking with my players every day, for every question, every part of life, not only football. But I didn't give my word for nothing.

"We didn't speak about the next transfer market window and for me, he is a player like the others.

"OK, we are Brighton and I can understand we have to sell any player at the end of the season.

"But at the moment, I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or in the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first 11, for sure."

Transfer swap could resolve Caicedo and Colwill futures

Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill was on loan at Brighton last season and helped the club secure Europa League football.

Brighton are keen to bring the 20-year-old back to the club on a permanent basis, with Colwill having continued to excel since the end of the domestic campaign.

The centre-back was part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championships without conceding a goal.

"I am proud about Levi because he showed his quality with the national team and I am very happy for him. I love him but it is not our player," De Zerbi said.

When asked about potential solutions for both clubs, he answered: "I don't know. There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap]."

Chelsea and Brighton will play against each other in the opening game of the Summer Series on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

68 comments

  • Comment posted by Half spin quark, today at 23:49

    Brighton won't get relegated and Chelsea won't win anything or get top 4. In all likeliness next season they'll be competing for a similar league position. Caicedo should hold on one more season and then move, by which time maybe he's proven himself good enough for city...

  • Comment posted by Lexington , today at 23:49

    Overrated player. Yousef Fofana from AS Monaco at 40million is a better player and option. Brighton are way too greedy.

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 23:48

    DAMN STRAIGHT! No Chelsea tax...............NO DEAL! This is Tony Bloom knowing how to run a football club, unlike Mr Boehly who thinks he can run it like 'Toys R Us'.

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 23:48

    With news that Henderson and Fabinho are likely off to Saudi, I’d have loved Liverpool to bring this lad in.

  • Comment posted by Lexington , today at 23:46

    Keep an unhappy player who wants to better his career with two golden opportunities because 5ge club is extremely greedy. Pathetic .

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 23:39

    what an arrogant club. sell a better player in mcallister for like 30m but of course make chelsea pay 100m for caceido is just petty

    • Reply posted by PB, today at 23:42

      PB replied:
      It’s called business…..not arrogance.

  • Comment posted by rifengozd, today at 23:35

    If Caicedo has any sense he wouldn't go to a club that is not good enough to play in Europe next season. He also shouldn't go to a club which has a record of destroying young players careers. if he signs for Chelsea his best hope is that he becomes a De Bruyne or Salah and leaves to go to a far better club when he is 2 or 3 years older.

    • Reply posted by JB1, today at 23:40

      JB1 replied:
      or maybe become a Kante and go onto become the best DM in the world !!

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 23:33

    De Zerbi added: "I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us."

    * * * * *

    In other words, if Chelsea up the ante he'll be gone.

    It's Brighton rattling the basket case that is Chelsea FC for every penny they can get.

    Good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by AppleTVL, today at 23:32

    This is hilarious! I can hear sounds of pennies finally dropping at Chelsea as they realise what Arsenal finally realised in January! Don’t mess with Bloom on a player that’s not for sale. Why do you think Arsenal threw £105m at Rice if £100m secured Caicedo, who’s already twice the player and improving? because they knew it couldn’t, and they’ve just been silently been laughing at Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:35

      nikki7luc replied:
      How gutted are you going to be when looking our starting line ups in the Premier league, when Chelsea have Caicedo in their team..🤔🤔🤣😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 23:31

    When the big money calls, sky or oil, the club's follow. No gripe with workers earning as best they can. Onlookers and hypocrites stand aside, you have
    sold your soul to people who already sold their soul. But there is an answer ...

    • Reply posted by eric squalor, today at 23:34

      eric squalor replied:
      Have a buy back clause on your soul.

  • Comment posted by D1, today at 23:29

    Why would he leave a top 6 club for Chelsea...

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:33

      nikki7luc replied:
      Because the top 6 club will be relegated this season whereas the team that's won 2 Champions league cups will probably win him one...🤔🤔 Where would i want to be..hmmm

  • Comment posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 23:27

    Yeah sling it Todd, Tony,s got the measure of you.

    Up The Albion

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 23:23

    Hard luck Chelsea

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:27

      nikki7luc replied:
      Why? He'll be in our starting eleven against Liverpool...🤣😂

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, today at 23:23

    It never makes sense to me why players renew their contracts especially if they don’t intend to stay for the long run. The ball is in Brightons court now, it would’ve been a lot simpler to angle for a move now had he not renewed after Arsenal tried to sign him in Jan

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:25

      nikki7luc replied:
      Money for the selling club, it's part of the "we will let you leave" deal..

  • Comment posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:21

    Shut up Zebedi, he wants to go to a bigger club to further his career, let him go now or risk him downing tools & a small club loses 70+ mil, over to you Brighton...

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 23:35

      AppleTVL replied:
      He’s already at a bigger club, he’s already furthering his career, he’s at a top six club playing European football, why on earth would anyone swap that for a bottom half car crash of a club like Chelsea?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 23:20

    Brighton need to stop getting involved with little clubs like Chelsea. Mad as a bag of frogs. No idea, no direction, no plan, and no development of many young players of their own. More plastic fans than plastic in our oceans.

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, today at 23:23

      nikki7luc replied:
      You need to call your doctor pal, you're ill...

  • Comment posted by Hope and glory, today at 23:19

    He's going to Chelsea, just a matter of when

    • Reply posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 23:28

      seeeeegullzzzzz replied:
      No chance
      Up The Albion.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 23:11

    And so he should (stay at Brighton).
    He is an important cog in the Brighton team and Brighton need him to spearhead their Europa League campaign.
    Chelsea needs to look elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 23:09

    Win win for Brighton.
    He stays he strengthens the team.
    He goes and they make millions from the player.
    Shrewd business by Mr Bloom.
    It’s not to late for Tony Bloom to run to be Prime Minister.
    He’s Exactly what this country needs.

    • Reply posted by jkay, today at 23:27

      jkay replied:
      Up the Energumene

  • Comment posted by Ramires the celebrater, today at 23:07

    Colwill is staying put.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 23:12

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      It is Chelsea mate, you can't think along normal lines. You have to expect the unexpected.

