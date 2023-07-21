Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Brighton plan for stay amid Chelsea interest

By Alex HowellBBC Sport in Philadelphia

Last updated on .comments120

Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City
Caicedo made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times for Brighton, scoring twice

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi says he is planning to have midfielder Moises Caicedo in his squad for next season amid transfer interest from Chelsea.

Caicedo is one of Chelsea's long-term transfer targets and a £70m bid was rejected this week.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs, with Arsenal also trying to sign the Ecuadorian in January.

"At the moment Moises is a Brighton player," De Zerbi said.

Speaking in the United States, where his team is participating in the Premier League Summer Series alongside five other English sides including Chelsea, De Zerbi added: "I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us.

"For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises. If Moises leaves we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play the next season with the same [quality].

"We deserve to play in the Europa League and we want to compete at our best."

Brighton qualified for European competition after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

It has been reported that after Caicedo extended his contract in February, De Zerbi and the player verbally agreed he could leave the Seagulls in the summer window.

"It is not true. I am coach, not owner, I'm not a sporting director. I'm only a coach," De Zerbi said.

"In my work, I am used to speaking with my players every day, for every question, every part of life, not only football. But I didn't give my word for nothing.

"We didn't speak about the next transfer market window and for me, he is a player like the others.

"OK, we are Brighton and I can understand we have to sell any player at the end of the season.

"But at the moment, I have not received news that Caicedo can leave tomorrow or in the next week. I start the next season with Caicedo in my head in the first 11, for sure."

Transfer swap could resolve Caicedo and Colwill futures

Chelsea centre back Levi Colwill was on loan at Brighton last season and helped the club secure Europa League football.

Brighton are keen to bring the 20-year-old back to the club on a permanent basis, with Colwill having continued to excel since the end of the domestic campaign.

The centre-back was part of the England Under-21 squad that won the European Championships without conceding a goal.

"I am proud about Levi because he showed his quality with the national team and I am very happy for him. I love him but it is not our player," De Zerbi said.

When asked about potential solutions for both clubs, he answered: "I don't know. There are two questions. Not only about Caicedo, also about Colwill, and maybe it can be [a swap]."

Chelsea and Brighton will play against each other in the opening game of the Summer Series on Saturday.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by desert penguin, at 23:23 21 Jul

    It never makes sense to me why players renew their contracts especially if they don’t intend to stay for the long run. The ball is in Brightons court now, it would’ve been a lot simpler to angle for a move now had he not renewed after Arsenal tried to sign him in Jan

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, at 23:25 21 Jul

      nikki7luc replied:
      Money for the selling club, it's part of the "we will let you leave" deal..

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 23:09 21 Jul

    Win win for Brighton.
    He stays he strengthens the team.
    He goes and they make millions from the player.
    Shrewd business by Mr Bloom.
    It’s not to late for Tony Bloom to run to be Prime Minister.
    He’s Exactly what this country needs.

    • Reply posted by jkay, at 23:27 21 Jul

      jkay replied:
      Up the Energumene

  • Comment posted by WSV, at 23:33 21 Jul

    De Zerbi added: "I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us."

    * * * * *

    In other words, if Chelsea up the ante he'll be gone.

    It's Brighton rattling the basket case that is Chelsea FC for every penny they can get.

    Good luck to them.

    • Reply posted by adam, today at 00:06

      adam replied:
      De zerbi literally said 2 months ago he would leave and caicedo signed the extension with the understanding he could leave for a reasonable fee to a bigger club. Bloom knows he has to sell him this summer. The only hand he has left is dragging it out to force chelsea to pay more to get him now. Sooner or later he has to sell him or else their whole feeder club model will break

  • Comment posted by Lexington , at 23:46 21 Jul

    Keep an unhappy player who wants to better his career with two golden opportunities because 5ge club is extremely greedy. Pathetic .

    • Reply posted by Hugh_Dumas, today at 00:02

      Hugh_Dumas replied:
      Moving to chelsea is just going to a midtable team that will be fighting for 8th tho.

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, at 23:03 21 Jul

    He will be gone in two weeks…

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, at 23:13 21 Jul

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Why, did Brighton give him the dreaded vote of confidence? 😉

  • Comment posted by Imo, at 23:54 21 Jul

    I smell relegation battles for teams like Brighton who qualified for europa league. There schedule will be too busy and squad to thin to cope.

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, at 23:59 21 Jul

      AppleTVL replied:
      I think you’re just smelling either your brain rotting, or whatever happened in your pants when you read this story

  • Comment posted by Lexington , at 23:49 21 Jul

    Overrated player. Yousef Fofana from AS Monaco at 40million is a better player and option. Brighton are way too greedy.

    • Reply posted by Hugh_Dumas, today at 00:01

      Hugh_Dumas replied:
      Theyre not being greedy, they just dont want to sell him and know chelsea are a comedy club.

  • Comment posted by El Gibleto, at 23:51 21 Jul

    I think I'd rather keep Colwill. Moises is OK, would be a decent bench player at Chelsea but no more than that.

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 00:01

      AppleTVL replied:
      Lol!!! I think you’re grapes just soured dude.

  • Comment posted by Tattva, at 23:06 21 Jul

    Caicedo may end up staying as it’s becoming a farce. He could have gone to Liverpool last season but with his three agents playing games, upping salary and asking for more for themselves, LFC walked away.

    Now no one wants to meet his price, many teams are dilly dallying, drawing pointless sagas out.

    Like Kane has on a couple of seasons, Caicedo may have lost this opportunity.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, at 23:51 21 Jul

    Why swap a top half of the prem and European football for a club in an utter mess, that will be lucky to finish in the top half of the PL!? Chelsea are in free fall, Brighton are actually going places! And I'm a supporter of neither btw

  • Comment posted by Ramires the celebrater, at 23:07 21 Jul

    Colwill is staying put.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 23:12 21 Jul

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      It is Chelsea mate, you can't think along normal lines. You have to expect the unexpected.

  • Comment posted by D1, at 23:29 21 Jul

    Why would he leave a top 6 club for Chelsea...

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, at 23:33 21 Jul

      nikki7luc replied:
      Because the top 6 club will be relegated this season whereas the team that's won 2 Champions league cups will probably win him one...🤔🤔 Where would i want to be..hmmm

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 23:11 21 Jul

    And so he should (stay at Brighton).
    He is an important cog in the Brighton team and Brighton need him to spearhead their Europa League campaign.
    Chelsea needs to look elsewhere.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, at 23:39 21 Jul

    what an arrogant club. sell a better player in mcallister for like 30m but of course make chelsea pay 100m for caceido is just petty

    • Reply posted by PB, at 23:42 21 Jul

      PB replied:
      It’s called business…..not arrogance.

  • Comment posted by Cgullsims, today at 00:10

    I'd be more worried if they went after Dunk, best defender in the P.L. in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by 7208614, at 23:50 21 Jul

    personally i would swap colwill for caicedo but no cash because if brighton want to play that game, so can chelsea.

    as a lifleong cfc fan, we should actually sign amrabat at my other team i follow and support, fiorentina and amrabat has been great and was great at the world cup and he'll cost between 27-35 million which is better

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, at 23:56 21 Jul

      Micky Droy replied:
      Why would Chelsea want to sell Colwill?
      He's quality and has been earmarked as the next academy player to get into the first team
      Brighton stating that because Rice went for £100M so should Caicedo well isn't Gvardiol going to City for about the same fee?

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, at 23:58 21 Jul

    Walk away !!!!!!!!! They are trying to have Chelsea's pants down again. Cucurella isn't worth 1/10 of what Chelsea paid, don't fall for it again, learn from your mistakes

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 00:03

      AppleTVL replied:
      I don’t think walking away is an option while someone is kicking you out.

  • Comment posted by limirl, today at 00:17

    Liverpool need to open that checkbook swoop in and nab Caicedo since they've lost the bulk of their midfield and if fabinho leaves they don't have an accomplished defensive midfielder.

  • Comment posted by Mate, at 23:23 21 Jul

    Hard luck Chelsea

    • Reply posted by nikki7luc, at 23:27 21 Jul

      nikki7luc replied:
      Why? He'll be in our starting eleven against Liverpool...🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Micky Droy, at 23:52 21 Jul

    Brighton perfectly within their rights to get as much as they can but I'm sure Caicedo didn't think they'd be holding out for £100M+ for him when he signed that contract extension
    Poor on his agents part not to have added a release clause into the contract

