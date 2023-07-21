Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport signing Ryan Delaney (R) and Swansea-bound Jerry Yates (L) are both heading to south Wales next season

Newport County have signed experienced "warrior" Ryan Delaney from Morecambe for next season.

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international can play at play either centre-half or left-back.

Exiles boss Graham Coughlan revealed the 26-year-old has been a long-term target and said he was "delighted" to finally complete the signing.

He said: "It's been a long chase. Although I knew we had to be patient, I didn't think it was going to happen."

Coughlan added: "I'm delighted we've finally got our man. I'm sure the wait will be worth it because he's a proper leader who will fit our dressing room. He's a warrior and a winner.''

Delaney began his career with home-town club Wexford in the League of Ireland before he was signed by up by Championship club Burton Albion in 2016.

He returned to Ireland for a loan spell with Cork City before moving to Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon (on loan) and Bolton Wanderers before signing a two-year contract with League One side Morecombe in 2021.

Delaney said: "It really felt like the right move for me and I'm keen to add my strengths to the team.

"I'm excited to get amongst the lads and see how we can complement each other to bring the best out of the team.''