Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell thinks Davor Zdravkovski being an "unknown" quantity makes the North Macedonian midfielder a "more exciting" signing for his club's fans.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract after leaving AEL Limassol.

Zdravkovski made 38 appearances last season, all but five of them starts, for the side who finished eighth of 14 teams in Cyprus' top flight.

Kettlewell pointed out that the player has "been in international squads".

Despite that "quality" for club and country, the Well manager suggested: "The fact he's an unknown player to most Motherwell supporters makes it more exciting for everyone.

"The staff here have done an excellent job in scouting and getting the transfer done. He is someone who we feel will fit into the system that we are trying to implement here."

The holding midfielder made his breakthrough with Makedonija in his homeland before moving to AEL in 2017 and helping them win their domestic cup in 2019 then finish league runners-up two years later on his way to 161 appearances.

Now the former under-21 international, who was called into the senior North Macedonia squad earlier this year, is looking forward to "a new chapter and new challenge".