Charlie Methven left his role as a director at Sunderland in 2019

SE7 Partners has completed its takeover of League One club Charlton Athletic, buying the south-east London outfit from Thomas Sandgaard.

Headed by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven, the company is a subsidiary of Global Football Partners.

"As an ownership group, my fellow shareholders and I are excited to begin this new chapter," Methven said. external-link

"[The] ambition is to build a club noted for its professionalism, integrity and focus on success."

The deal for the Addicks, which was agreed in June, also includes the purchase of Charlton Athletic Women.

Danish-American businessman Sandgaard had taken ownership of Charlton in September 2020 and said his time in charge had been "bittersweet" in a farewell message to fans on the club website. external-link

Ed Warrick, a director of SE7 Partners along with Methven, joins Charlton as group finance director while Jim Rodwell has been appointed as managing director of the club.

"We would like to thank Thomas Sandgaard, [chief executive] Peter Storrie and the club staff for their cooperation during the acquisition process," Methven, who left his role at Sunderland in 2019, added.

"Getting to this point has been a long road that has left Charlton's loyal fans uncertain about the future direction of their club. We intend to bring that uncertainty to an end through actions rather than words or grand promises."